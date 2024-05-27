"I'm obsessed with his finesse": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson expands inspirational roster and adds NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the list

LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson said last week that OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of her newest inspirations for her game. She mentioned SGA right when asked about her inspirations for her game and her rapping on the "Captain Jack Podcast."

"(In) basketball, like I said, LeBron and Kobe," Johnson said. "Those were the people that I really look up to. Right now, it's Shai. I really love Shai. Like, I don't know. I think I'm kind of obsessed with his finesse and nonchalantness. ... "(Anthony Edwards) just give that vibe. Shai doesn't give that vibe. He's more laid back."

They also discuss how a lot of current players play with a certain smoothness and laid-back attitude and how they feel like no one's "playing angry" anymore. One could say that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can fit that kind of vibe, as there are not a lot of instances of the OKC star exhibiting intense emotion on the court.

Either way, one could also say that Flau'jae Johnson isn't as laid-back as SGA is. Last season with the LSU Tigers, she was known for her intense 3-and-D play that helped her become the third-leading scorer on the team behind All-Americans Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.

While the Tigers lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight, she still made her name known and is on her way to being one of the new leaders of LSU women's basketball in the wake of core players like Reese already in the WNBA.

Looking ahead for Flau'jae Johnson and LSU in 2024-25

Junior Flau'jae Johnson is likely going to be one of LSU's leaders in the 2024-2025 season. With its championship core leaders gone, coach Kim Mulkey is likely going to bet on some veteran leadership that someone like Johnson can bring.

Guard depth was among the team's biggest needs, so it loaded up on that department in the offseason. It's bringing in five new players, including Shayeann Day-Wilson (Kentucky and UMiami transfer), Kailyn Gilbert (Arizona) and Mjracle Sheppard (Mississippi State).