"I might have to take that if it was me": Texas coach Sydney Carter weighs in on Ice Cube's $5 million offer for former Iowa star Caitlin Clark

Sydney Carter of Texas WBB has weighed in on Ice Cube and Big3's offer to pay former Iowa star Caitlin Clark $5 million to play in their league. She claims she might`ve done things differently if she were in Clark`s shoes.

On an episode of the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast, days before the 2024 WNBA Draft, Carter said she would`ve taken the Big3 offer if it was her. She shared her thoughts after being asked how she would`ve advised the former Iowa star about the situation (check the 7:47 mark):

"Well, I mean... It`s like ten games, so you`re making $5 million in ten games, and the games aren`t even that long," said Carter. "I might have to take that if it was me. Not even gonna lie to you."

The offer emerged during NCAA March Madness when Clark and her team were deep into their run toward the title game. Leaked ahead of Iowa`s Sweet 16 clash against Colorado, it required the former Iowa star to play in the professional 3-on-3 league.

Notably, if she accepted the offer, Clark would`ve earned $5 million in 10 Big3 games as the first-ever woman to play professionally against men. However, when Clark was asked about it in late March, she said she wasn`t focusing on it and had a group of people handling the matter for her (via CNN Sports).

Either way, it looks like the possibility of Clark playing in the Big3 is a distant memory now, despite the league`s offer still being on the table. Ice Cube and the 3-on-3 league reiterated that the offer remains, mentioning that it`s not a marketing move and is a "business decision based on a rare opportunity" (via Big3.com).

Caitlin Clark`s WNBA salary compared to the Big3 offer

Numerous reports on Clark`s WNBA salary with the Indiana Fever have prompted comparisons to the potential earnings she would have received had she accepted Ice Cube's offer.

As the number 1 overall pick, she does command a bit more money compared to a lot of her fellow rookies. She is reportedly set to earn $338,000 over four years (via CBS Sports). Her pay for her first year is also said to be around $76,535. Compare that to the Big3`s $5 million offer for ten games where she`d earn $500,000 in one game, and there`s already a clear difference.

However, for a player like Caitlin Clark, the bulk of her income won't come from her playing salary. That said, she has reportedly signed a $20 million deal with Nike which would also get her a signature shoe (via Bleacher Report), so it's safe to say that she won`t be having money problems any time soon.

