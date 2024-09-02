"I miss this place": Former Duke star Jared McCain dedicates a special message to the Blue Devils after turning pro

Jared McCain, the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, reunited with his Duke Blue Devils teammates on Friday. In a video posted by the Duke men’s basketball's X handle, the one-and-done player said that the visit brought back memories of his regional game run, playing alongside his college teammates and more.

"Best part about coming back is seeing C Fos (Caleb Foster); that's really the best part about coming back and seeing my brother," McCain said. "Really is seeing my brother C Fos.

"You know, all the guys I played with last year. Just getting the vibe back of Durham, I just miss this place. Everything about it I miss, the dining hall, going to their dorm, like everything."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jared McCain earned Atlantic Coast Conference All-Rookie honors and was one of the best shooters in his draft class. He was the second-best scorer for Duke, right behind Kyle Filipowski’s 16.4 points per game. McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.4% from the arc.

McCain will suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers in his rookie year. His role should solidify gradually during the season. However, his skill set makes him a solid catch-and-shoot addition for Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Jared McCain believes his game to be closer to Brunson, Curry and CJ McCollum

McCain appeared on his teammate Paul George's podcast, which premiered on Aug. 26. In one segment, he was asked about his player comparisons to give fans a hint of his play style.

Even though the rookie immediately cited that he has more work to put in, he likened the approach to his game to being like several star guards.

"I would love to say Jalen Brunson, not quite there yet. But Steph Curry. Obviously, Steph Curry. Course, I would love to be close to that. I think, like CJ McCollum. Just shorter, stockier guards who can affect the game in multiple ways," he said.

Even though Jared McCain resonated with a desire to be a focal point of the offense, he likely won't get the opportunities in his rookie season. Nevertheless, he understands that and aims to affect the game by being a spacer, a shooting threat, making correct reads and capitalizing on close-outs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.