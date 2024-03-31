"I haven't read it": Kim Mulkey drops first impressions to new Washington Post story ahead of LSU's Sweet 16 clash 

The Washington Post dropped its story about LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey before their Sweet 16 game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. However, it seems Mulkey is not very interested in reading the story and she gave a succinct answer to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

"Are you really surprised by the timing of it [the article being released]? But, I can tell you I haven't read it; [I] don’t know that I will read it. I’ll leave that up to my attorneys,” Mulkey said.

During her media availability prior to the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32, Kim Mulkey read a prepared statement as she believed this could be a false story.

"I'm fed up, and I'm not going to let The Washington Post attack this university, this awesome team of young women I have, or me without a fight. I've hired the best defamation law firm in the country, and I will sue The Washington Post if they publish a false story about me. Not many people are in a position to hold these kind of journalists accountable, but I am, and I'll do it."

Will Kim Mulkey be able to keep her team focused on winning the national championship?

Right now, winning the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season seems to be the primary focal point for this team and they are not allowing outside noise to get into their heads.

This core already won last season's NCAA Tournament and they feel they have the roster to do it again. DraftKings Sportsbook lists them with the third-best odds to cut the nets as South Carolina (-175) and Iowa (+750) currently have better odds than them.

However, Kim Mulkey is a Hall of Famer and has been part of six different national championship-winning teams (1982 as a player; 1988 as an assistant coach; 2005, 2012, 2019 and 2023 as head coach) and this team has the pieces to do it.

They have arguably one of the toughest roads from the Sweet 16 onwards if they do it but the LSU Tigers are going to be a difficult team to match up with.