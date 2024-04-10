"I saw an NBA defender": Skip Bayless shares honest impression of LeBron James' son, Bronny James, following freshman season with USC

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, shook the college hoops landscape with his decision to leave USC after one season and declare for the 2024 NBA draft on Friday.

Analyst Skip Bayless, a prominent analyst, shared his assessment of Bronny James's abilities, foreseeing him as a future Los Angeles Laker:

“When I watched his USC games, I saw an NBA defender. He can hold his own on that side of the floor at the next level.”

Despite Bronny's underwhelming freshman season at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games, Bayless believes his defensive skills set him apart.

“He doesn’t have a scoring skillset where he’d go somewhere and average 20 a game. … I believe he’s ready for the NBA right now because he’s a very unique player," Bayless said.

King James has often discussed his desire to play alongside his son, a sentiment that could influence NBA teams considering Bronny in the draft.

Stephen A. Smith gives special advice to Bronny James

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has offered some crucial advice to Bronny after he entered the 2024 NBA draft. He cautioned that some teams might be more drawn to Bronny because of his father, LeBron James, and the possibility of luring LeBron to their team.

Bronny's announcement to enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the NCAA transfer portal has also raised questions about LeBron's future plans.

Smith raised questions about whether the interest in Bronny is based on his skills or his connection to LeBron. However, Smith believes that King James’s son may be open to unfair critique in the NBA.

“I've never gone to see Bronny James play because I didn't want to judge him with a keen, critical eye like I would any basketball player, because I think what, you know, him being LeBron James's son, there's a level of expectation that gets heaped on his shoulders that I think is grotesquely unfair,” Smith said.

Health setbacks, including a cardiac arrest during practice last July, marked the start of Bronny's collegiate journey. However, he received clearance to resume playing and made his debut for the USC Trojans in December.

