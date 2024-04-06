Bronny James NBA odds: 5 teams that could land LeBron James' son following his 2024 draft declaration

Bronny James, after much media speculation, finally declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. While Bronny doesn’t have a solid resume, his declaration certainly put NBA teams to work.

LeBron James previously said that he wants to team up with his son. Now that Bronny has declared for the draft, several NBA teams might want to get him to lure LeBron to their city.

With that in mind, let’s look at the teams that might aim to draft LeBron James’ son, perhaps in the hope of bringing his dad to their city.

Bronny James NBA odds: 5 teams to possibly land LeBron James' son following his 2024 draft declaration

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors would be one of the teams that might acquire Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. Earlier, before the trade deadline, the Warriors made news by inquiring if LeBron was open to trade. This means that the Warriors are already interested in pairing James with Steph Curry, and Bronny James is the perfect piece to lure James to the Warriors.

James joining the Warriors will instantly make them the title favorite. However, he will be 40 next season and perhaps playing with his son in the NBA would matter to him more than what narrative the media puts out in the public.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

This season, when reports of James being dissatisfied in Los Angeles were circulating, it was not just the Warriors who were curious about James. The Philadelphia 76ers were also probing the possibility of 'King' perhaps wanting a trade.

With Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 76ers can now explore the possibility of luring LeBron to Philly.

The 76ers, with Joel Embiid, are already one of the title contenders in the NBA. If they can acquire James, it will not only give them a chance to win the title but it will also provide James one more chance at the championship.

Moreover, before James became a free agent and joined the Lakers in 2019, Joel Embiid tried to entice the four-time NBA champion to join the 76ers through his social media post.

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers

James is from Akron, Ohio, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bronny James spent his childhood in Ohio when James was still playing for the Cavaliers. It will provide a perfect opportunity for the father-son duo to finally return home, where the father finally retires.

LeBron James is no less than a hero for the Cavaliers. He can still put pressure on the Cavaliers’ front office to make some moves and bring in a few star players around him to stay in title contention. Just imagine the news headlines of James returning to Cleveland with his son.

#4 Brooklyn Nets

After failing to take away the focus from the New York Knicks as the basketball destination in New York, the Nets might finally succeed. No matter how successful James’ team is in the NBA, his stardom alone has the ability to help the team pocket a large sum.

If the Brooklyn Nets can draft Bonny and offer LeBron James a big contract, the latter might want to take a small tour to Brooklyn and end his career there.

Two things might happen if James plays with his son in Brooklyn. Bronny James will get star-level attention in Barclays Center and the Nets will finally pull the media attention from the Knicks to themselves.

#5 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have the highest chance to keep LeBron James with them. The Lakers really know how to keep their superstar happy, no matter what.

Earlier, there were also reports coming from the Lakers that Jeanie Buss and the front office are willing to draft Bronny to keep LeBron James with the team. If they draft Bronny James, LeBron will stay with the Lakers and that's what they want.