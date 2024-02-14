What can Philadelphia 76ers do to land LeBron James in offseason? Exploring whether Joel Embiid could be traded

On Wednesday morning, news emerged that mulitple teams called about LeBron James leading up to the trade deadline. Among those to reach out in regards to the LA Lakers star was the Philadelphia 76ers. While a deal wasn't struck up then, they could still target the 20-time All-Star later down the road.

This offseason, LeBron has a big decision to make in regards to his contract. He can opt in to his $51.4 million player option for next season, or test the free agent market. If he went with the latter, Philadelphia could be a team to enter the mix again.

When Daryl Morey called Rob Pelinka about LeBron James, the Lakers then asked about Joel Embiid. However, the Sixers could acquire the star forward without having to move on from the reigning MVP.

Come the offseason, the Sixers are going to have a sizable amount of cap space to work with. Their roster is filled with expiring contracts, giving Morey loads of flexibility to seek out complementary pieces for Embiid. That said, he could push all in and try to bring in a star talent.

Some of the Sixers' cap space will go to Tyrese Maxey, who will likely command a max etension this summer. However, there still might be enough left to lure LeBron James to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers would be good landing spot for LeBron James in free agency

If LeBron James were to test the free agent waters, the Philadelphia 76ers are certainly a team who could end up on his radar. Along with having the cap space to sign him, they'd put him in a good position to contend for a championship.

As he approaches the age of 40, LeBron cannot handle a similar workload that he's had in the past. With the Sixers, he wouldn't be called on to have a lot of offensive responsibility. Joel Embiid is one of the league's most dominant scorers, and Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into a high-powered guard. LeBron could easily slide in as a facilitator for this scoring duo.

Another thing the Sixers have to offer is an aggressive front office. Daryl Morey is constantly looking to build a contender, and isn't afraid to make trades. This could entice somone like LeBron, who has been known to pressure front offices in the past.

At this time, there is still no telling if LeBron will opt to leave the LA Lakers this offseason. That said, if he did become a free agent, the Sixers are a team with a lot to offer. LeBron could return to the Eastern Conference in pursuit of his fifth championship ring.

