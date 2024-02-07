LA Lakers trade rumors: NBA insider reports Cavaliers star guard on team's radar ahead of trade deadline 2024

The LA Lakers trade rumors have been on the radar of many NBA fans since the team began looking for another star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. We are less than 24 hours away from the trade deadline, but the Lakers' front office is yet to make a move.

LA's plans to bolster their backcourt have been well-known as they have reportedly gone after two-way guard Dejounte Murray. But after weeks of discussions, there still seems to be no progress and the Lakers trade rumors seem to have slowed down.

As per Bill Reiter, the Lakers believe that they can land Donovan Mitchell in the coming offseason. The belief the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard could be had this summer is affecting the possibility of landing a high-profile player at the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mitchell declined to sign a contract extension with the Cavs this offseason, but that does not mean he won't sign one in the future. Additionally, there has been no indication that Mitchell or the Cavs are looking to go their separate ways.

Another thing worth noting is that the soonest that Mitchell can hit free agency is in 2025, when he has a player option. So unless the Lakers can put together a package to entice the Cavs or unless forces his way to the Lakers, the Donovan Mitchell to Lakers talks are all just rumors.

Also read: Lakers Trade Rumors: D'Angelo Russell in spotlight as Raptors emerge in last-minute talks ahead of NBA trade deadline

Taking a look at Donovan Mitchell's value amid Lakers trade rumors

Donovan Mitchell's name has popped up in the rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline as a potential star who could be on the move. This comes despite the Cleveland Cavaliers saying that they have no intention of trading him and Mitchell saying he's not looking to be traded.

However, teams can't be blamed for wanting to acquire Mitchell. The length of his contract means a team does not have to worry about him possibly leaving immediately this offseason. Also, he can remain for another year due to his player option.

Then there's the fact that he is one of the best offensive guards in the NBA right now. This season, he is averaging 28.2 points on 47.1 FG% along with 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Adding a superstar like Donovan Mitchell to any team can immediately transform them into one of the best offensive teams in the league, which is where his value will be extremely high.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!