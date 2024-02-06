Lakers Trade Rumors: D'Angelo Russell in spotlight as Raptors emerge in last-minute talks ahead of NBA trade deadline

Sitting just above .500 with a 27-25 record, the LA Lakers are a team to watch leading up to the trade deadline. With just a few days to go until February 8, one key name on their roster continues to appear in rumors.

Since trade season officially got underway in the NBA, D'Angelo Russell has seen his name consistently pop up in reports. Even with his recent hot streak, the former All-Star is the prime candidate to be moved if LA executes a trade.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin recently broke down the latest regarding Lakers trade rumors. He cited a trio of teams that Russell has been connected to just days before the deadline. One of the new teams to enter the fray is the Toronto Raptors.

"Russell's name has been mentioned in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks in recent weeks, sources told ESPN, while the point guard managed to play some of the best basketball of his career."

Russell, 27, has been one of the more productive members of LA's supporting cast. This season, he is averaging 17.3 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Winding up on the Brooklyn Nets would be a homecoming for Russell as he spent two years there from 2017 to 2019. It was with the Nets that he landed the only All-Star selection of his career.

D'Angelo Russell is among LA Lakers' best trade assets

Part of why D'Angelo Russell has been the key name in LA Lakers trade rumors is because of his value. In terms of what the team has to offer, he is among their more valuable assets.

While his play can be streaky at times, Russell has proven to be an All-Star-level player. He is also on a reasonbly sized contract, something that could be important to teams under the new CBA. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million deal last offseaon. He is owed $17.3 million this year and has an $18 million player option for 2025.

Another factor that has impacted Russell's trade value is his play as of late. In the month of January, he averaged 22.7 PPG and 6.0 APG on 48/45/84 shooting splits. Russell's best performance was when he erupted for 39 points and eight assists in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Heading into the season, the Lakers were a team expected to contend for a championship. Just past the halfway point, they have not lived up to these expectations. Between this and LeBron James' potential looming free agency, the front office is sure to make moves before the deadline.

Since LA doesn't have much to offer, Russell is sure to be the centerpiece of any package they put together between now and Thursday.

