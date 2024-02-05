“Why would he mess?” - Insider alleges LeBron James used Knicks towel as pressure tactic on Lakers

Throughout his career, LeBron James has been known to send cryptic messages. One insider recently shared his thoughts on a stunt the 20-time All-Star pulled over the weekend.

On Saturday night, LeBron and the LA Lakers managed to end the New York Knicks' winning streak. After the game, the star forward did his postgame interview with a towel around his neck. This made waves on social media as he was wearing a Knicks' towel instead of a Lakers one.

While on the "Hoop Collective" podcast, Brian Windhorst touched on LeBron James' actions. He stated that the Knicks towel was worn as an attempt to pressure the Lakers' front office ahead of the trade deadline.

“He was cognizant and aware that he was putting on a towel that said New York Knicks. Why would he mess with the Knicks?," Windhorst said. "Because he was using the Knicks as a tool to pressure the Laker.”

LeBron did it all for the Lakers in their win over the red-hot Knicks. He logged 40 minutes and finished with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With only a few days to go until Thursday's trade deadline, LA finds themselves in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record.

LeBron James has considered playing for the New York Knicks

Along with sporting a New York Knicks towel on Saturday, some of LeBron James' recent comments have sparked rumors as well. When asked if he'd ever suit up for the franchise, the LA Lakers star admitted it's a thought that has crossed his mind at times.

“I’ve had that thought in my career,” James said.

After struggling for the better part of a decade, the Knicks have turned things around in a big way. Led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Following the addition of OG Anunoby, New York went on a hot streak that catapaulted them up the standings.

Last week, LeBron's agent Rich Paul made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded. That said, he could hit the market in the near future if he wanted to. After this season, LeBron has a $50 million player option for 2025. If he declines, he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

If LeBron did decide to test free agency, the Knicks would be an interesting destination. They have multiple high-level players, and the assets to swing a big trade or two. This is enticing for LeBron, as he is still looking to compete for titles in year 21.

For now, LeBron James appears committed to the Lakers. That said, things could change quickly in the coming months depending on how the season plays out.

