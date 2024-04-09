Draymond Green comes to Bronny James’ defense against nepotism hate

Bronny James might be receiving more attention than any young player at this age. James Jr. has also been receiving a lot of hate, alluding to nepotism.

Recently, Fox Sports NBA analyst Colin Cowherd was joined by former ESPN NBA analyst Racheal Nichols on his show, “The Herd.”

Replying to the nepotism angle, Cowherd said that everyone tries to get their kids to a desirable place and the parameter should be the same for the James family.

“The same people outraged by connections are the ones that constantly seek getting their kids ahead through connections," Cowherd said. "An internship here, getting into a college they don’t quite qualify for here. Yes, it’s the way the world works”.

Draymond Green, who is close to James and his family, gave the NBA analyst a shoutout on his social media. Posting the video of Cowhard on his Instagram Story, Green captioned the post,

“Say it louder for the people in the back Colin! And he puts the work in!”

Green and Cowherd are not the only people who have come in support of Bronny James. Recently, Skip Bayless, the host of “The Undisputed” on FS1, also said that the son of the LA Lakers star has everything that it takes to make it to the NBA.

Rachel Nichols thinks Bronny James can develop into a rotation player

ESPN's most recent mock draft does not include Bronny James. It was also widely rumored that the Lakers star's kid would opt out of the 2024 NBA draft. However, his recent draft announcement has left many surprised.

There have been discussions in the NBA about whether teams would risk drafting Bronny James, especially in light of his numbers in college. NBA analyst Rachel Nichols came in defense of LeBron’s son and said that, despite his not-so-good numbers, James Jr. has everything to get into the NBA.

“He has not put up the numbers in college, he had the heart thing and all the other stuff," Nichols said. "But he has an NBA body, he has an NBA IQ, he has been having conversations for the last 18 years with one of the smartest guys in the game."

She also added that Bronny can become a good rotational player in the league.

“He is able to be an on ball defender, he is someone who could develop with a two-way contract or develop into a rotation player.”

Moreover, the former ESPN host also added that the media and teams should not freak out about the drafting of Bronny James because he is not getting drafted among top players anyway.