Shams Charania reveals league GMs coveting Bronny James to ease salary cap burdens: "Caliber of an NBA player"

Fans were surprised when Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Many thought he would do another year with the USC Trojans after his subpar performance this season. However, James and his camp have decided to move forward in pursuing his NBA dream.

There are a ton of questions as to which team will draft the son of LeBron James. Other questions are about which round the young prospect will land in if he gets drafted. But all these questions will be answered during the draft: Jun. 26-27, 2024.

For Bronny's case, a few executives have reportedly been impressed with how he performed on defense this season. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that general managers have begun considering drafting the young point guard.

"When I talk to NBA teams, there's a clear consensus that, as a defender, he's already at that caliber of an NBA defender," Charania said. "We know about his IQ as well, obviously great genes there."

Charania pointed out that the youngster's offensive game is what GMs will have to take a risk on. Additionally, scouts and coaches will pay close attention to his pre-draft workouts. He also shared that the salary won't be an issue since he's not projected to be a top pick in this year's class.

"It's not like Bronny James is a guy that's hurting for money. This is something that him, Rich Paul, his agents at Klutch Sports, they're gonna make sure he finds the right situation."

Many are looking forward to which team will draft Bronny in June. But until then, all fans and experts can do is speculate on how the situation will play out.

Where will Bronny James transfer after USC stint?

Together with his announcement to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, James has also announced his plans to transfer schools. According to him, he will enter the transfer portal and move on to a different school. Many have wondered which schools James could transfer to and rumors circulated that one school has stood out for the young player.

Sources have reportedly said that Duquesne University is one of the main schools that James could transfer to for next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news shortly after James made his announcement.

"If Bronny James decides to return to college and transfer elsewhere, Duquesne is expected to be among his prominent considerations, sources said," Woj wrote.

