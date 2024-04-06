“Because of his daddy?”: Stephen A. Smith gives Bronny James the green light for the NBA draft but with a warning

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Bronny James' decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, showing support for the 19-year-old while also noting a potential issue. He cautioned that teams might primarily be interested in drafting Bronny to potentially attract LeBron James to their team.

Bronny has announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft while planning to maintain his college eligibility. He also intends to enter the transfer portal.

LeBron had previously expressed interest in joining the team that drafts his son in the offseason. With a $51 million player option, he could opt out of his current contract with the LA Lakers to make that happen.

Smith suggested that while LeBron's statements could increase the draft interest in Bronny, it could also mean that teams are more interested in his father than in him.

“When you give that indication, one would argue that's why he could declare for the NBA draft, to see what level of interest he's going to have.

"But is the interest going to be there because of his game, or is it going to be there because of his daddy, LeBron James?” Smith said.

Smith mentioned that some unfairness in how Bronny is perceived may have been influenced, at least partially, by LeBron James' public statements about wanting to play alongside his son.

Nevertheless, Smith expressed his support for Bronny and said that he's rooting for him.

“I've never gone to see Bronny James play because I didn't want to judge him with a king critical eye like I would any basketball player, because I think what, you know, him being LeBron James' son, there's a level of expectation that gets heaped on his shoulders that I think is grotesquely unfair,” Smith said.

The 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California last July. In late November, he received clearance to resume playing basketball and suited up for USC in December.

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. He shot 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line.

Stephen A. Smith talks about Bronny James’ skills

Stephen A. Smith acknowledged that Bronny James possesses the foundational skills of a good player but also recognized that he has significant room for improvement.

“People are talking about his IQ, his athleticism, his defensive prowess, but obviously, his game needs a lot of work. He averages less than five points a game,” he said.

Smith acknowledged that Bronny's situation is unique, as despite health challenges and less-than-stellar statistics, he could still attract interest in the NBA draft.

“Most people who average five points a game in their first year in college after a health condition don't choose to enter the NBA draft,” he said. “That just doesn't happen.”

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents both LeBron James and his son, recently said that he prioritizes placing a young player in the right developmental situation over simply getting them into the lottery.