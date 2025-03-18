“I struggle with my emotions, I push them away”: Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore makes her feelings clear after March Madness selection

Georgia Amoore is going to the Big Dance in her final season with Kentucky. The senior guard opened up about her feelings following the Wildcats' March Madness selection in Monday's episode of "Bracketology."

Ad

ESPN host Ari Chambers asked Amoore about her emotions heading into her final NCAA Tournament. The Kentucky star admitted that she is feeling some nerves but she is trying to keep them in check.

Ad

Trending

"I struggle with my emotions, I push them away," Amoore said (Timestamp 2:32). "So we’re locked in for now and then wherever that last game maybe, wherever those emotions maybe, after they’re going to come out."

"But I think for now, I have the final chance to put a cute little bow on my career. We’re in a great position is all I can say so I’m really excited."

Ad

Georgia Amoore will be playing in her fifth straight NCAA Tournament. She has flourished in the Big Dance, averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in her previous March Madness games with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Her best finish in the NCAA Tournament came in 2023 when Virginia Tech reached the Final Four.

How Georgia Amoore's Kentucky reached the 2025 March Madness

The Kentucky Wildcats qualified for the 2025 March Madness after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 22-7 overall record. They tied for fourth in the SEC standings, compiling an 11-5 record in conference play. Their losses to SEC opponents in the regular season came against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, LSU and South Carolina.

Ad

Kentucky's SEC Tournament campaign also ended in disappointment with the Wildcats losing to the Oklahoma Sooners 69-65 in the quarterfinals. Georgia Amoore led Kentucky in the loss, scoring 29 points on 12-for-27 shooting. She also had seven assists, five rebounds and one steal.

Georgia Amoore (#3) of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles against Zya Vann (#3) of the Oklahoma Sooners in the third quarter during the quarterfinal round of the SEC women's basketball tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 07, 2025 in Greenville, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Kentucky was given the No. 4 seed in Regional 4 on Selection Sunday. The Wildcats will lock horns with the Liberty Flames in the first round on Friday. If Kentucky wins that matchup, the Wildcats will next face the winner of the clash between Kansas State and Fairfield. USC, UNC Greensboro, California and Mississippi State are the teams that Kentucky could face in the Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here