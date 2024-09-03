"I have no words": UConn's Paige Bueckers thrilled after meeting cast of Scandal and Grey's Anatomy cast with Huskies teammates

Paige Bueckers has been using her off-season to support other sportspersons. From her former UConn teammates to US Olympians in Paris, Bueckers has been vocal in her support either joining them in person or cheering online.

However, during her recent trip to New York with Azzi Fudd for the US Open, the UConn guard made every TV show fan jealous as she met some of the cast members of Shonda Rhimes' Scandal and Grey's Anatomy. She first teased fans about her meeting the cast on X as she wrote:

"I just met some of the Scandal and Greys cast… I have no words. MEREDITH GREY, President Fitz, Mellie, Quinn, Jake Ballard, Shonda Rhimes, etc etc… 🤯🤯🤯🤯 NO WORDS"

A few minutes later, Paige Bueckers shared her picture with the cast, along with Azzi Fudd on X.

"Pls explain to me how this picture could be real😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫," she wrote.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd take over the US Open

On Sunday, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the Round 16 of the men's US Open. The UConn guards came in support of Frances Tiafoe against Alexei Popyrin. Tiafoe took the win and advanced to the quarterfinals.

A few days before this, Bueckers and Fudd were in the VIP box, cheering for Coco Gauff. She took on Elina Svitolina for her spot in the Round of 16. After the win, Gauff spoke to the reporters about her fans from Storrs, saying:

"Paige and Azzi, I've known them on social media for a while. Obviously they're very good at what they do in basketball at UConn. I knew that they were coming today, and I got to meet them finally in person after the match."

"I think I got some of the good vibes from them to help me back me through," Gauff said. "I saw Paige and both of them standing up getting out of their seats. So it was great to have that support, and hopefully I can return the favor at one of their games."

Meanwhile, after a tough, injury-ridden season last year, Azzi Fudd is back on the court for her final college season.

Although Paige Bueckers had a better season run as she led the Huskies to the Final Four, the upcoming season is a crucial one as she fights for her first championship.

What are your thoughts on Paige Bueckers' recent meetings with celebrities? Let us know in the comments section below.

