UConn star Paige Bueckers shares her secret to attending multiple sports events in record time 

Paige Bueckers is making the most of her last college offseason and fans can't stop raving about it. The UConn Huskies guard was in Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena to attend the Seatle Storm's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

After the afternoon game, Bueckers made it to New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open match between Frances Tiafoe (USA) and Alexei Popyrin (Australia).

Bueckers' ability to attend multiple sporting within hours sparked a plethora of memes and jokes on social media.

Like a true point guard, Paige Buckers saw it all. Not only did she acknowledge her fans' efforts on X, but also gave them the secret to her tenacious schedule.

"Maximize ya 24 lol," Bueckers commented on an Instagram post by @togethxr.

Paige Bueckers attended the WNBA game to support her former UConn teammate and Seattle Storm player Nika Muhl, whom she often refers to as her 'twin.' Muhl did not play in the contest as the Storm lost 93-86.

Nevertheless, it was a treat for Connecticut fans, witnessing their college program's star in the front row and their big league team garner a win. Moreover, Nika Muhl and Seatle will have a chance for redemption when they rematch against the Sun on September 3.

Paige Bueckers’ support was a success in New York, as Tiafoe clinched a quarterfinal spot behind a stat line of 6-4, 7-6, 2-6 and 6-3.

Paige Beckers' offseason is being called the 'world tour'

Bueckers opted to play another season with the UConn Huskies earlier this year, postponing talks about her top-pick candidacy in the WNBA. However, since then, Bueckers has attended plenty of sporting events, prompting fans to label her offseason as her 'World Tour.'

Starting off with the WNBA draft and attending a Miami Heat gem in April, Paige Bueckers began traveling to support former Huskies like Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and others in the big league.

She made an entrance in the ESPYs and repeated the same at the WNBA all-star event the next week, albeit while spearheading a youth skills camp and making memories with Diana Taurasi.

Moreover, she coached a high school team in Overtime’s Next Up challenge against Flau’jae Johnson and also recorded a candid podcast.

Last week, Paige Bueckers was supporting Coco Gauff in New York with her UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.

