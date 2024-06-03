“If he just wants to be in the league, why is he declining workouts?”: Keyshawn Johnson Jr. questions Bronny James’ alleged bias toward some NBA teams

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is generating significant buzz in the 2024 NBA draft. Despite his father’s influence, Bronny's readiness for the professional league has been questioned, especially after he declined workouts with several NBA teams except for the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, Rachel Nichols joined Keyshawn Johnson to discuss the NBA playoffs and Bronny’s draft prospects. Keyshawn’s son, Johnson Jr., remarked:

"Just two weeks ago he was saying how he just wanted to get to the league and didn't care about playing with his dad. So if he just wants to be in the league, why is he declining workouts?"

Rachel Nichols highlighted the Lakers’ apparent willingness to secure Bronny:

"I still think like if you have what is in essence a guaranteed Laker spot, right because the Lakers have already come out and told multiple reporters...that the Lakers are ready to offer Bronny a spot."

This guaranteed opportunity allows Bronny James to be selective about his potential fit with other teams.

"And well, Bronny cannot afford to be choosy in the traditional way where I'm so elite that I can only work out for two or three teams. ... He can afford to be choosy because they seem to already have a bird in the hand."

The Lakers, where LeBron currently plays, present an obvious choice, offering the potential for a father-son duo on the court. The Suns, with stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, are seen as a strategic option to attract LeBron.

Bronny James impresses at the NBA combine, chose to stay in the draft

Bronny James initially intended to enter the NBA draft while keeping his NCAA options open. However, agent Rich Paul confirmed before the May 29 withdrawal deadline that Bronny would fully pursue his NBA career.

Rich Paul emphasized that Bronny James would not accept a "two-way" contract, which involves moving between the NBA and the developmental league. Paul told ESPN:

“He’s a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. ... I do care about the plan, the development. ... That’s why I’m not doing a two-way deal. Every team understands that.”

On May 29, James' decision followed his participation in the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, where he impressed league executives. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Bronny showcased "explosive dunks" and a "barrage of 3-pointers." He finished second in a three-point shooting drill, hitting 19-of-25 shots, and placed fourth in the vertical leap with a 40.5-inch jump.

During the NBA Scouting Combine in May, Bronny James measured at 6'1.5" and 210.4 pounds with a 6'7.25" wingspan. At USC, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks, shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from deep.

