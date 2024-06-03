"Improving on knowing the lyrics" - NBA fans hilariously point out LeBron James getting better at remembering songs in latest IG video

NBA fans have long mocked LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James for not knowing song lyrics. However, fans humorously took note of the four-time MVP's apparent lyrical improvement in his latest rap-along video.

Throughout his career, James has posted countless clips of himself singing/rapping along to trendy hip-hop songs, with compilations being made of his lyrical slip-ups.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old uploaded his latest rapping video on his Instagram story, jamming along to Gunna's new single "$$$." While James seemingly didn't know all of the song's lyrics and regularly paused, the lyrics he attempted to rap seemed correct for the most part.

@BronGotGame tweeted a clip of the 20-time All-Star's story on Sunday, noting that "LeBron [is] improving on knowing the lyrics."

Several fans on X/Twitter then chimed in on James' lyrical improvement, with some quipping about his GOAT status.

"The song is a 10, but finally Bron knows some of the lyrics,"@MorantGotGame said.

"GOAT. Always improving," @Ziontrinit18330 said.

"[Michael] Jordan would know zero of these lyrics!" @eric8374 said.

However, some weren't convinced about James' improvement, suggesting he had the lyrics in front of him.

"He's looking down at the lyrics. He thinks he's slick," @562chriss said.

LeBron James remains locked in on offseason recovery amid latest rapping video

While LeBron James showcased his rapping abilities on Sunday, he has seemingly been locked in on his recovery process in the offseason's early portion.

James dealt with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy throughout the playoffs en route to the Lakers' 4-1 first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets. However, he doesn't have much time to recuperate despite LA's offseason beginning five weeks ago. James is part of Team USA's 12-man roster for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, which begins next month.

In another recent Instagram story, the four-time NBA champion displayed his ankles and knees in Nike/Hyperice compression gear, highlighting his extensive recovery process.

"I don't play about my recovery process," James said. "Treat your body how you treated the first car you bought."

LeBron James showcases his recovery process on his Instagram story

Despite being the NBA's oldest player and dealing with a nagging injury, James maintained an elite play level this season. He received his record-extending 20th All-NBA selection last month.

Over 71 games, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 54.0% shooting.

Some fans may still be skeptical of his rap skills. However, most would probably agree that James' on-court production for his age remains undeniable ahead of the Olympics and his 22nd season.

