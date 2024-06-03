"Shiii was so funny"- Former Laker hilariously reacts to LeBron James nearly fighting Austin Rivers in 2020 playoffs 

Kyle Kuzma remembered one of the most hilarious moments from the "Orlando Bubble" in 2020 that transpired between LeBron James and Austin Rivers. Kuzma reacted to a resurfaced video of James and Rivers nearly coming to blows.

The incident is from the LA Lakers' 2020 conference semis Game 5 contest against the Houston Rockets. After James drew a foul on Rivers, the latter inadvertently tapped the ball, which hit the back of the former's head. James turned around in a rage, but Rivers apologized to him within a second of what had just unfolded to ensure the two didn't get into an altercation.

Kuzma, who was on the Lakers at the time, was on the court and witnessed the entire situation. He couldn't contain his laugh then, nor almost four years later as he tweeted:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This shiii was so funny lmfaoooo"

Expand Tweet

A Lakers fan account resurfaced the video to troll narratives about the league not fearing LeBron James. The debate caught fire after a viral "First Take" segment between Stephen A. Smith and JJ Redick saw the two lock horns over it. Smith vehemently ranted that players never feared James like they did Michael Jordan back in the day, just from his physical presence.

Since then, it has been a topic of conversation in the NBA community, with both sides making compelling arguments about the fear factor James brings to the table.

Austin Rivers doesn't think LeBron James and Bronny James should team up

Austin Rivers wasn't challenging LeBron James in an altercation, which saw him immediately apologize to the Lakers star after inadvertently hitting him with the ball.

Rivers has shown tremendous respect for the player James is and how successful he's been. He's even put James above Michael Jordan in his top 10 players of all-time list at #1. Until last year, Rivers had James ranked among the top seven players in the league despite the Lakers star entering his 21st year, aged 39.

However, one thing that irks Rivers is LeBron James potentially teaming up with his son, Bronny James, on an NBA team. Rivers is against the idea because of the adverse impacts LeBron's popularity could have on Bronny.

"I don't want to see Bronny play with [LeBron]... Him getting drafted & playing with his dad, I don't want that negativity to come his way. He doesn't deserve it... [He needs to] play somewhere where he can niche out his own identity."

Expand Tweet

Austin Rivers isn't far from his prediction for Bronny James and how things could turn ugly if he plays with LeBron James. Bronny has already been subject to plenty of criticism, as many think he doesn't deserve a spot on an NBA team yet because of his lack of credentials.