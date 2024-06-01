Insider expresses scepticism about Lakers' willingness to "go all in" on LeBron James' championship window: Report

Senior NBA reporter and insider Jovan Buha threw a curveball into LA Lakers fans' hopes of retaining LeBron James. On his podcast "Buha's Block," LA expert Jovan sounded dubious on whether the Lakers would go all-in during the dying days of LeBron James' title contention window.

Buha listed many reasons for which he's skeptical. The Lakers have low cap space and only the 21st draft pick (owned by the New Orleans Pelicans), making it improbable for them to land a large free agent. Even more worrisome for teams in the market, their lack of trade assets may not be sufficient to tempt teams to deal with established stars.

When asked by a fan about the Lakers' future approach regarding the LeBron James championship aspiration, (starts at 46:00 min), Jovan said:

"like if you're going all in you are trading all you know you're trading all three picks you're throwing in pick swaps uh you're you're throwing in basically any tradable guy to to upgrade the roster I don't know if they go that aggressive with it but I think that there will be some sort of middle option...."

Although Buha is not necessarily writing the Lakers off completely, he sees them pull of LeBron and the business appeal of L.A., though. But he stressed the Lakers need to change a lot.

LeBron, entering his 22nd season, has repeatedly stated his desire to compete for another title. The Lakers, though, finished a disappointing first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. So the question is: are the Lakers ready to pull the trigger on some aggressive player movement to get LeBron a title-ready cast around him.

Breaking down LeBron James contract situation

According to reports, LeBron James is all but assured to opt out of his current deal with the LA Lakers and enter free agency this summer.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Wednesday said on GETUP:

"The practice among the league for months has been that Lebron James would decline his contract."

He added :

"I think LeBron’s gonna opt out no matter what,” Windhorst said. “And the reason I think he’s gonna opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract.

"If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option, extends onto it, he can’t get a no-trade clause. And I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause.”

James could also, for the first time since 2018, hit the market as a free agent. There's no inbuilt guarantee that he will, though. LeBron James has a player option next season for $51.4 million with the Lakers, which he has until June 29 to accept or decline.

There are three types of contract formats, and all of them are different versions of max.

As Bleacher Report noted, the contract would begin at $51.4 million at his option and feature 8% per annum boosts in 2025-26 and 2026-27. That would put the total number at just slightly more than $164 million.