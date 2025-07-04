Illinois transfer Morez Johnson makes feelings known on Tommy Lloyd-led Team USA squad: "It's been great here"

Morez Johnson Jr is having a great experience playing for Tommy Lloyd and Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland. Johnson has been consistent with his performancest, averaging 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in four games.

He scored 19 points against Jordan in the Round of 16. Ahead of the United States' quarterfinal with Canada on Friday, Johnson spoke to On3 about his experience playing for coach Lloyd.

"It’s been great here," Johnson said. "I’m a competitor. I’ve seen that I’m able to compete against the top guys in the country, and that I’m able to be a vocal leader. A lot of the people throughout this process have not played college basketball yet, so I’ve been able to talk with them, pull them to the side, and communicate with them."

Morez Johnson, who's heading to Michigan this fall, is one of two players on the team who have already set foot on a college campus. He spent his freshman season at Illinois before entering the transfer portal. Johnson put up 7.7 ppg and 6.7 rpg for the Illini and is expected to be a key player for Dusty May in Ann Arbor.

"I’m versatile. I am able to catch in the pocket, play on the block, switch one through five as needed," Johnson added. "I’m able to stretch the floor, facilitate at the top of the key, handoffs, and pass it. I’m just a versatile player, I’d say."

Morez Johnson discusses the goals he's set for himself with Team USA

Morez Johnson, a Michigan transfer, is embracing a leadership role for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup, leveraging his college experience to guide younger teammates and compete against top global talents.

He has put up impressive numbers in the tournament, underscoring his competitive spirit.

"I built great habits. I'm still in the same habits from the season," Johnson said, per USAB. "I wake up early and I come to the gym early to get my shots up. I'm still doing my nightly routine, like stretching. It definitely helps you out and builds those great routines.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get a gold medal and be on the floor ... All I want to do is be a part of a winning program."

Team USA is only three wins away from winning the gold and need Johnson to bring his best if they want to do so.

