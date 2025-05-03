“Imagine her and KK Arnolds energy on the court”: UConn fans elated as Serah Williams officially signs with the Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams will don new threads in the 2025-26 season. On Friday, the incoming senior confirmed she has signed with the reigning national champion UConn Huskies for her fourth — and potentially final — season of collegiate basketball.

The confirmation follows Williams' three-year tenure with the Badgers, where she became one of the premier players at her position. Her move gives the Huskies an immediate boost in their national title defense, much to the excitement of the program and its fans.

College basketball fans reacted with enthusiasm, noting how the signing could positively impact coach Geno Auriemma's squad.

"Imagine her and KK Arnold energy on the court????" one fan commented, accompanied by fire emojis.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"Best frontcourt in the nation," another fan commented.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"The natty got Geno feelin' rejuvenated," another user shared.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"KK, Serah, Sarah it will be what it be...domination!" a fan said.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

Others expressed excitement over what many see as a top-tier addition for the Huskies.

"This year's roster is gonna be stacked AGAIN," one fan said.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"This is a great addition to a fantastic team!" another fan said.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

"At this point, let's start celebrating that natty," another commented.

(image credits: @uconnwbb on Instagram)

During her three seasons under Robin Pingeton's Badgers, Williams posted impressive averages of 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. The Badgers finished the 2024-25 season with a 13-17 overall record, including a 4-14 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

Serah Williams to bolster UConn’s stacked frontcourt

With the addition of Serah Williams, the UConn Huskies form a formidable frontcourt alongside standout freshmen Sarah Strong and Jana El-Alfy, as well as incoming junior Ice Brady. Williams adds size, experience and defensive prowess to an already talented interior rotation.

Strong, El-Alfy and Brady bring national championship experience, which they can share with Williams. Strong, in particular, has emerged as a future centerpiece for UConn, having earned Big East Freshman of the Year honors this season.

Additionally, forward Ayanna Patterson is expected to return from knee and shoulder injuries.

