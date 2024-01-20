IN PHOTOS: $2,000,000 NIL-valued Haley Cavinder shares series of love-filled snaps with Dallas TE Jake Ferguson

College basketball star and one half of the Cavinder twins, Haley Cavinder, went public about her relationship with Dallas TE Jake Ferguson a few months ago. She has once taken to social media to give her boyfriend a heartwarming shout-out on a very special occasion.

Haley Cavinder shared a story on Instagram that contained an adorable collage of pictures with Ferguson to wish him on his birthday. The Dallas TE turned 25 on Friday, and Haley made sure to show her love and affection for her NFL boyfriend.

"ocho siete day twentyyyy five oldhead" Haley Cavinder wrote on the post.

Credits: Haley's Instagram story

Haley and her twin sister Hanna Cavinder went on to make $2 million in NIL during their college basketball career. The duo built quite a following on social media, which attracted several brands to collaborate with them.

However, the twins retired from collegiate basketball after the 2022-23 season. Their agent later reported that Hayley and Hanna were involved with professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center to build a possible career in the world of wrestling.

In October last year, though, Haley announced her return to take advantage of the extra year of availability provided by the NCAA for the COVID-19 pandemic, but her sister didn't.

Also Read: Army vs Navy Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Haley Cavinder's college career

Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana, Haley began her collegiate basketball career with Fresno State in 2019.

She spent the first three seasons of her career with the Bulldogs, where she established herself as a talented hooper. In 2021, she was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and set an NCCAA free-throw percentage record with an astounding 97.3% (109 of 112).

Expand Tweet

Both sisters joined the Miami Hurricanes in 2022, where they spent one season. Haley went on to record 12.2 points per game, with 4.9 rebounds per game as a starter, before they announced their retirement.

On Oct. 13, 2023, Haley Cavinder announced her decision to come out of retirement and commit to the TCU Horned Frogs. However, she's not playing for the team currently, as the season had started during her arrival. Nevertheless, expect to see her in action in the next season with the Horned Frogs.

Read More: How to watch college basketball games today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for 19 January NCAAB