In Photos: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark bids adieu to her "favorite arena" with heartfelt note ahead of Iowa's Sweet 16 clash 

It's finally here. The moment Iowa Hawkeyes fans have been dreading. Their beloved superstar, Caitlin Clark, is moving on to bigger things, marking the end of an era at her cherished Carver-Haweye Arena. With a heavy heart, Clark took to Instagram to share a poignant farewell as she prepares to start a new chapter in her life.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued star (per On3) posted several pictures with a heartwarming caption:

"Goodbye to my forever favorite arena. The countless memories have in this place will be cherished forever. She you in Albany hawk fans," said the caption.

Under the guidance of head coach Lisa Bluder, Clark flourished at Iowa. She emerged as the top performer in all college women's basketball. She was also named a McDonald's All-American.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes have never won the NCAA Tournament. Being the No. 1 seed in the Albany region, they have successfully defeated Holy Cross and West Virginia to reach the Sweet 16 where they will face Colorado.

Clark averages 31.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.8 blocks per game and will look to continue the momentum to secure another win and hopefully the NCAA title glory. This would allow her to give the best possible farewell gift for Iowa Hawkeye fans.

Clark solidified her name in college basketball history by becoming the all-time Division I leading scorer for both men and women. That's not it, as she has broken many more records along the way and will carry those achievements wherever she goes:

Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year

Unanimous AP preseason All-American

Iowa's all-time leading scorer

Most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons

Featured on the WSLAM Magazine 2024 cover

Big Ten's all-time leader in assists

Iowa's all-time leader in assists

Big Ten Player of the Week conference record

Big Ten all-time scoring record

Big Ten career record for 3-pointers

NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers

Caitlin Clark's draft projection and offers on the table

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly going to be the No. 1 pick for the 2024 WNBA draft, and there is no doubt about that. She's projected to be a seamless fit with the Indiana Fever alongside Aliyah Boston.

However, Ice Cube's $5 million offer to join BIG3 has now introduced an interesting alternative for Clark. It is also obvious that she will receive other bigger offers because of the immense talent that she has shown, but with her Instagram farewell post, it can be assumed that there will be a decision soon.

