In Photos: Duke men's basketball hype up Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster and others as they are hard in training 

The Duke Blue Devils gave fans on social media a glimpse of the preparation ahead of the 2025-26 season. In an Instagram post on Saturday, images were shared from their latest training session inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rising stars like Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster were pictured practicing hard on the court.

Cayden Boozer, one of the most highly anticipated recruits from the class of 2025, looked sharp during practice with Duke. The 6-foot-4 guard signed with Duke after offers from programs like Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and North Carolina. Boozer was attempting a dunk on the pictures.

“Cameron work 🚧,” the caption read.

Cayden's brother, Cameron, the No. 3 recruit in the 2025 class, was also in one of the pictures, playing defense.

Isaiah Evans was also captured in the post as he returned after the 2024-25 season. One of the images showed the guard attempting a layup during a practice drill. He averaged 6.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field across 36 games.

Caleb Foster was another name seen shooting what appeared to be a 3-pointer in the workout. Foster averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season while shooting 41.7% from the floor. The images captured an intense training atmosphere, with players running drills and sharpening their skills ahead of the new season.

Duke Men's Basketball hypes up 2025 NBA draft picks as five Blue Devils enter the league

Duke Men’s basketball took to social media and expressed its pride after an impressive showing in the 2025 NBA draft. On Saturday, Duke celebrated on Instagram as five players from their squad were selected, marking the second time in program history that five Blue Devils were chosen in a single draft.

The post showed all five picks standing alongside each other in their respective NBA team jerseys. Freshman star Cooper Flagg headlined the class and was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg was considered one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his lone season with the Blue Devils last season.

Joining Flagg in the top 10 were Kon Knueppel, picked fourth by the Charlotte Hornets, and Khaman Maluach, who went 10th to the Houston Rockets. Both players played key roles in Duke's success last season.

Duke’s Sion James and Tyrese Proctor were also called in the second round on Thursday night at Barclays Center. James was selected with the 33rd pick by the Charlotte Hornets and became the sixth Blue Devil to be drafted by the franchise. 16 picks later, Proctor joined the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 49, making him the fifth Duke product drafted by the Cleveland franchise.

The accomplishment marked a significant milestone for Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who has produced nine NBA draft picks in his three-year tenure leading the program. Duke’s 116 total NBA draft picks placed them among just four college programs to surpass the 100-pick mark.

