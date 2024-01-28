IN PHOTOS: Hanna Cavinder shares snippets from eventful vacation in Florida

Hanna Cavinder became a massive social media personality after her college basketball career ended. She did not return for the fifth-year eligibility to play college basketball.

Recently, Cavinder took to social media to share snippets of her vacation in Florida. Of the four photos, three are mirror selfies and the other is a view from the beach.

Here are the snippets from the former Miami Hurricanes star's vacation in Florida.

“Missed you Florida,” Cavinder captioned the post.

Hanna and Haley made a mind-boggling amount with NIL deals, amounting to $1.7 million. This duo boasts a huge following on social media, with Hanna alone having an Instagram follower count of over 776,000. Their combined estimated net worth is around $5 million.

Hanna Cavinder hung up her basketball shoes after four seasons. She led the team to the Elite Eight, where it took the Angel Reese-led eventual national champions, the LSU Tigers, to beat them.

While her sister later came back to play for the TCU Horned Frogs in her fifth year of eligibility, Cavinder decided against it.

Also read: How Cavinder Twins ace their health post bowing out from Miami basketball

A look at Hanna Cavinder's basketball career

Hanna Cavinder played four seasons, three for Fresno State and one for the Miami Hurricanes. The guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Cavinder's career field goal percentage stood at 42.4 at the time of her calling it quits.

Hanna is now a full-time social media influencer, with brand collaborations still flowing steadily. Last year, the twins have partnered with over 31 brands, including GoPuff, Crocs, and Venmo.

Also read: FSU guard Cam'Ron Fletcher expresses gratitude to GF Angel Reese for support during surgery: "I love you"