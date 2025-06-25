  • home icon
In Photos: Kiyan Anthony's $30 million-worth mom, La La Anthony, drops adorable throwback photos on her birthday

By Nishant
Published Jun 25, 2025 17:44 GMT
LaQuan Smith - Front Row &amp; Backstage - February 2022 New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - February 2022 New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, celebrated her birthday on her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing throwback pictures of herself.

These included nostalgic childhood pictures and ones from her forty-third birthday celebration. Along with pictures of her birthday cake, bouquets and nail set, she also shared pics with her son, Kiyan Anthony.

La La, whose net worth is $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), expressed gratitude for another year and wished for another happy one.

"Happy Birthday to me 🎂 ♋️🎈💕thank you so much for all the love and beautiful messages. It means the world to me. Im so grateful for another year. Praying it’s filled with more love, happiness, and blessings. Love you all so much!!! CANCER GANG!!! ♋️," La La Anthony captioned her post.
La La is an actress and TV personality. She began her public career in the early 2000s by hosting MTV’s Total Request Live. She transitioned to acting with roles in Think Like a Man and TV’s Power Book II: Ghost. She's now starring in the drama series BMF.

La La Anthony has been supportive of Kiyan, who's following in his father Carmelo Anthony's footsteps and pursuing a basketball career.

In his senior year at Long Island Lutheran (NY), Kiyan averaged 15.4 points and 2.9 rebounds after returning from injury. Outside high school, he also shone on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

He ended the season as a four-star recruit and was ranked No. 32 nationally by 247Sports and the No. 1 player in New York.

Kiyan Anthony touches down at Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony has arrived at Syracuse University to begin his college basketball journey. Syracuse shared a video on Instagram where Kiyan is seen stepping onto the campus and greeting the coaching staff.

"What’s up, y’all. It’s Kiy man. Just touched down at ’Cuse. Looking forward to it, man. Ready to get to work. Getting to know the guys, getting to know the staff. And yeah, let’s do it," he greets in the video.

The 6-foot-5 guard aims to create his own path at Syracuse, the program his father had played for, before the NBA draft.

Carmelo Anthony led the Orange to its first and only NCAA national championship in 2003. He averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Carmelo's No. 15 jersey was retired by 'Cuse in 2013. Kiyan will wear No. 7 in honour of Carmelo’s years with the New York Knicks.

