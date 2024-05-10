IN PHOTOS: LeBron James makes his love known for son Bronny by acknowledging his latest photo dump ahead of 2024 NBA draft

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' desire to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny James, is well known in the basketball world. He has never missed any chance to cheer for his firstborn, despite Bronny's struggle in his first season with USC at the collegiate level.

Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility, as numerous fans and analysts suggested he was not fit for that level yet. On Thursday, LeBron James reposted Bronny's photo dump on his Instagram story, showing the love and support he has for his son ahead of the June 26 draft.

LeBron James posted his story with a king emoji (as seen in the following picture), referring to his son.

LeBron James' Story

The photo dump posted by Bronny showed his new look and was captioned with an hourglass emoji, which can be a hint of his upcoming career decision.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023, due to which he had to miss the majority of his first season with the Trojans. After returning, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

Many basketball experts suggest he should stay in college for another year to hone his skills and then declare for the 2025 NBA draft. However, his return to collegiate basketball cannot be ruled out yet, as he retained his college eligibility while declaring for the draft.

Bronny has been named among the 78 players invited to the upcoming NBA draft combine. His NBA eligibility will be confirmed only after he has been approved by the NBA fitness-to-play panel. The results will be based on the series of tests the players have to go through in the combine.

Will Bronny James get drafted into the NBA despite an underwhelming stint with USC?

NCAA Basketball: Pac-12 Tournament first round - USC vs. Washington

There was a time in February when Bronny James was undrafted in ESPN's mock draft. However, there were reasons why it was believed, despite the mock draft, that Bronny would get drafted into the NBA.

One of the reasons was his father, who has always been vocal about his desire to play with his son. LeBron's contract with the Lakers expires this season. This also marks the time when Bronny has declared for the draft.

LeBron, undeniably one of the best in basketball, is a key player for the Lakers. The Lakers might look to lure him to sign another contract with them by promising the signing of his son.