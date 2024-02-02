3 reasons why Bronny James will get drafted in NBA despite rumors about him going undrafted post USC's rocky ride

One of the most notable prospects that could enter the NBA this coming summer is USC Trojan freshman LeBron James Jr, better known as Bronny James. The son of the four-time NBA champion will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if he chooses to do so.

As per ESPN's latest mock draft, Bronny James is not even among the nation's top prospects. He is currently projected to go undrafted, and for good reason. The USC freshman is averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.6% from the field.

These numbers certainly do not match up with this year's top prospects, but all is not lost for Bronny. A team could still take a flier on him despite his lackluster performance, and here are a few reasons why.

3 reasons why Bronny James will get drafted into the NBA:

#1 LeBron's desire to play with his son

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to play with his son when he turns pro. In fact, his current contract with the LA Lakers is set to expire this off-season, just in time for Bronny to become eligible to enter the NBA.

If Bronny decides to declare for the NBA Draft, a team that wants to sign LeBron James will certainly look into drafting him. This could entice the four-time MVP into inking a contract with them as well.

#2 A team can take him on a two-way contract

With his current projection, it is safe to say that teams aren't clamoring to select Bronny with a first-round pick. However, one team out there can make the tactical decision to pick him up in the second round and sign him to a two-way contract.

By doing this, a team gets to pick up a prospect that won't break the bank or eat up a regular roster spot. This is a low-risk move that an enthusiastic organization with limited funds could employ to pick up a player whom they can develop and hope to turn into a rotational piece down the line.

#3 A team could factor in his cardiac arrest and the effort he's put out

Bronny James had a very slow start to the season after he suffered a cardiac arrest. An event like this could certainly affect the way a player performs. Especially since it happened during practice before the college basketball season began. A team that is interested in Bronny James should take this into account, and look at the fact that he has still shown flashes this year. Most notably the on defensive end.

Defense is a valuable asset to a team with championship aspirations. The fact that he's put in effort on that end of the floor might attract some teams. Offense is something that can be taught, but defensive instincts are not a skill that can be learned. In this area, Bronny might be slightly ahead of the curve.

