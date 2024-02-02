"Bronny LeBron going to Toronto" - Rob Pelinka rumored to have LeBron James on Lakers' trade list has fans in shambles

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are currently far from where they imagined they would be, entering the second half of the 2023-24 season. Their bright championship aspirations have been reduced to a faint glimmer of light that, at the moment, does not appear to be within reach.

They have, of course, talked about trading some of their assets to acquire pieces that can help them get on the right track. Up until this point, there is a league-wide understanding that James and Anthony Davis are untouchable in trade talks.

However, a brand new report suggests that the Lakers front office is ready to move on from their superstar duo. Rob Pelinka is reportedly willing to trade LeBron James for the right price, as per David Pingalore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

So far, neither the Lakers nor James himself has said anything, but David Pingalore was right once before when he said Kawhi Leonard was signing with the LA Clippers as pointed out by several Twitter users.

"We believe you king," said one user while quoting the tweet Pingalore made back in 2019.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Of course, there are those who do not believe that the Lakers would trade James.

"These people are capable of inventing anything just for interactions"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans were quick to reference the cryptic hourglass tweet that James posted recently.

"Lakers fans thought this was about Ham when it was Bron saying he’s leaving soon," one user said while quoting the tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And of course, some fans simply took the time to express their hope that LeBron James would come play for their team.

"Bronny LeBron going to Toronto"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is difficult to imagine that James would be traded. However, he is on an expiring contract, and with his desire to play with his son Bronny being a well-known fact, the Lakers could end up losing him in free agency for nothing, so trading him might be something that has crossed Rob Pelinka's mind.

Also read: “WHO DID YOU JUST TRADE”: LeBron James' suspicious tweet with hourglass fuels Darvin Ham firing and trade speculation among fans.

LA Lakers tried to trade for LeBron James in 2007

LeBron James has never once been traded in his career, but you can't fault a team if they wanted to try. After all, he is considered to be the GOAT, depending on who you ask. A team did actually try to acquire him back in 2007 before he was even an MVP or an NBA Champion, and that team is the one that he's on now, the Lakers.

As per an article by Brian Windhorst from 2016, the LA-based franchise called the Cleveland Cavaliers and offered Kobe Bryant in exchange for James. The Cavs declined but said they'd take the Black Mamba for anyone else on their team.

Many people hoped that the fans would be treated to a James vs. Bryant matchup in the NBA Finals, which never happened, but it's safe to bet that not many imagined the two swapping teams at the peak of their careers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!