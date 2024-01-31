“WHO DID YOU JUST TRADE”: LeBron James suspicious tweet with hourglass fuels Darvin Ham firing and trade speculation 

LeBron James had a rather cryptic tweet following the LA Lakers' 122-138 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The Lakers suffered their second loss in a row in their six-game road trip and hours after the game.

The 4x NBA champion took to X to share the hourglass emoji, triggering multiple speculations, with the focus being on head coach Darvin Ham being fired and trade rumors surrounding D'Angelo Russell to the Hawks for Dejounte Murray.

One of the fans took to X and had a caption asking whether someone was traded.

Who did you just trade

Here's a quick look at James' tweet:

And the reactions poured in soon after:

LeBron James's cryptic tweet had fans speculating on X

The Lakers were outplayed by the Hawks, impressively led by Trae Young (26 points) and Dejounte Murray (24 points). The rest of their starters, and Bogdan Bogdanovich (18 points), hit double-figures as LA sans Anthony Davis suffered without his dominant two-way plays.

Austin Reaves (28 points) and LeBron James (20 points) did the bulk of the scoring for the Lakers, though it wasn't enough.

As for the tweet, while James has remained discreet, there is no denying that the trade rumors will have more attention, especially with the team's title aspirations taking a hit with every loss.

While Ham has had the backing of the front office, LeBron James' latest tweet has put the spotlight on the head coach as well.

LeBron James lambasts his teammates after ugly loss to Hawks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have not had a great season. Their six-game away stretch started with a double OT thriller win against the Golden State Warriors, and they have lost two games since, a 135-119 loss to the Houston Rockets and a 138-122 defeat against the Hawks.

It was an irate James who called out his mates after the team's loss, saying:

“I don’t have any message for my teammates. ‘Just go out and do your job.’”

LA doesn't have a lot of time to recoup as they have one day off before heading to the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. Soon after, they will head to the Madison Square Garden for their skirmish against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Blowing both games will see them hit a four-games slump, one they cannot afford. It remains to be seen if James and the Purple and Gold show up with their best for the upcoming tough challenges this week.

