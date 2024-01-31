"Do your job": LeBron James bluntly calls out Lakers teammates amid critical East Coast trip

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are halfway through a season-high six-game road trip. They opened the stretch with a thrilling 145-144 double-overtime win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. LA, however, dropped their next two games, losing 135-119 to the Houston Rockets and 138-122 to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers have an off day before facing the Boston Celtics on Thursday and the New York Knicks on Saturday. LA is 0-2 for the season leading into their matchups against the two Eastern Conference powerhouses. If the Lakers don’t step up, they could be on a four-game losing slump after their encounter with the Knicks.

After the loss to the Hawks, LeBron James was asked if he had something to say to his teammates. The four-time MVP responded:

“I don’t have any message for my teammates. ‘Just go out and do your job.’”

The LA Lakers have lost by an average of 16 points in their last two games. They have been playing like they’re still reliving the exciting win over the Warriors several days ago. Against the Rockets and the Hawks, they came out of the gates sluggish.

Darvin Ham called out LeBron James and the roster for their lack of effort and focus in the first half versus Houston. They tried to rally but couldn’t do enough to overhaul the lead. Two nights later, they had the same problem in Atlanta. They trailed early and played catchup for most of the game.

James and the Lakers can’t afford the same lethargic start against the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Boston is 21-2 at TD Garden this season and plays with swagger in front of its fans. The Knicks are 17-5 at Madison Square Garden and will be hyped up for a marquee matchup against LA.

Doing their job will just be a start for LeBron James and the Lakers. They will have to step up for a chance to win on the road.

LeBron James and his teammates have to do a better job rebounding the ball

In losses to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, the LA Lakers were outrebounded, particularly on the offensive glass. Houston had a 14-4 advantage in that department which helped the Rockets to 19 second-chance points compared to the Lakers’ six. LA’s inability to close defensive possessions gave Houston too many opportunities to score.

LeBron James and his teammates were not as bad versus the Hawks, losing 12-7 on the offensive board. Still, they allowed Atlanta 21 second chance points compared to their eight. The Hawks’ frontcourt showed more effort and determination in grabbing rebounds.

James wants his teammates to do their jobs. First on that list should be their rebounding, which has been subpar in their last two games. They better improve on that area or it will be a long night in Boston and New York. The Celtics and the Knicks are first and third respectively in rebounding.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!