“Starting to return to form”: LeBron James applauds Bronny James’ best game with USC so far

Amid LA Lakers' regular-season games, LeBron James continues to pay attention to his son Bronny James' performance with USC. Bronny recently made his NCAA debut after missing the start of the season due to a cardiac arrest suffered in the summer.

On Saturday, Bronny James and USC took on Oregon State, where the young guard produced one of his best performances this season. He bagged 15 points, three assists and one steal, on 6/11 shooting and 2/6 from beyond the arc.

For his part, his illustrious dad, the LA Lakers superstar LeBron, took to social media and shared his excitement about how his son played against Oregon State, tweeting:

"His rhythm is starting to return to form after the layoff. Great showing tonight Young. Oh still on mins restriction too."

Bronny James plans to spend the 2023-24 season in the NCAA before declaring for the NBA Draft in late June. LeBron James has repeatedly said that he will join any team his son plays for before retiring.

LeBron James frustrated after controversial call in final seconds of Timberwolves loss

LeBron James had the chance to tie the game for the LA Lakers in their 108-106 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He hit the shot with 2.6 seconds remaining, but instead of a three, the referees counted it as a two-pointer. So, the Lakers trailed by one and eventually lost. The four-time champion challenged the call, but the referees didn't change their decision, leaving the all-time scoring leader frustrated.

"What the hell do we got replay for? What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong? It's just like, who is a part of the replay center? Like, do we got robots in there making Teslas? Like, what's going on?" he said, via ESPN.

"I mean, it's obvious it's a 3. My foot was behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see the wood on the floor, the space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. Stevie Wonder can see that, champ," LeBron James added.

The LA Lakers continue to sturggle after winning the inaugural NBA Cup on Dec. 9. They have won just three times over 10 games since then, struggling for momentum.

"We're all trying to figure this out, man. What are we? 33 games now? 17-16, I think. Thirty-three games in, and we're still just trying to figure out lineups and rotations and who to have on the floor at certain moments," LeBron James said, via ESPN.

The Lakers (17-16) will look to get back on track on Sunday when they visit New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, who have won 18 of their 32 games.