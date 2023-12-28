Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time in two weeks on Thursday. Dallas lost 119-101 in the first encounter between the two teams on Dec. 15 and will be looking to even the season series. Luka Doncic, who was still spectacular in that game, might be unavailable in the rematch.

Meanwhile, the in-form Timberwolves were beaten by the surging OKC Thunder on Tuesday. Anthony Edwards had another superb game but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an even more dazzling performance. Minnesota will be raring to get back into the win column against Dallas.

Luka Doncic has been on a tear since Kyrie Irving injured his heel. The Slovenian had 39 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers less than 24 hours ago, his ninth in 10 games he has reached the mark. Doncic, however, was only given clearance to play a few hours before the game due to quad soreness. His status in Dallas’ second night of a back-to-back set is uncertain.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details:

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (18-13) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-7)

Date and Time: December 28, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Mavericks are unlikely to see Kyrie Irving walk through the door. Luka Doncic may be forced to sit out due to quad soreness. Dallas will be competitive if Doncic is around. If he’s not cleared to play, the Mavs will be in a tough spot against the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable but the Timberwolves still have Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. They will also be playing at home in front of a supportive crowd. With or without “KAT,” they will be the favorites to win even if Doncic suits up for the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

Josh Green or Seth Curry could be inserted into the starting lineup if Luka Doncic is unable to play. Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. are likely lining up for the Mavericks for tip-off.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets his starting spot if he is healthy. Kyle Anderson could take his place if he is forced to sit out. Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley are set to open the game for Minnesota.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, the second-best in the NBA. The over/under points prop for him is 37.5. Bettors get -115 regardless of their pick. It seems like there’s no stopping “Luka Legend” when he is on the floor. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 39.0 points.

Minnesota’s defense, though, is arguably the best in the league and Doncic will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. The Timberwolves might stop him from going over his points prop.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.0 points. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -102 for over and -125 for under. Towns has gone over 22.5 points in four out of his last 10 games.

Dallas’ defense is bottom-10 in the NBA. They just lost to the Cavaliers that didn’t have Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Towns has a big chance of going over his points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions

The moneyline for the Mavericks is +350 while it’s -450 for the Timberwolves. Dallas is a +9.5 underdog in Minnesota.

The Dallas Mavericks are playing the well-rested Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Minnesota’s defense is for real and it has arguably the better and deeper lineup. The Timberwolves could send the Mavericks to another loss and do it against the spread.