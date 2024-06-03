IN PHOTOS: NC State's DJ Burns shares stylish snaps from WWE headquarters & mural from Free Expression Tunnel

DJ Burns is enjoying the end of his college career after leading the NC State Wolfpacks to the 'Final Four' in this year's March Madness. Even though Kevin Keatt's team lost 63-50 to the Purdue Boilermakers, Burns made his impact felt.

However, keeping the NBA dream at bay, the forward posted a series of photos on his Instagram. His snaps ranged from a WWE Championship belt at the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to a mural of himself at the Free Expression Tunnel. He captioned the post:

"Go outside i’m checkin’ the temp, it’s feelin’ like hate me season🔋 #smoothoperator"

Trending

Apart from the NBA draft, Burns was also linked with a move to the NFL. However, he cleared the air around that, saying he has "zero" interest in playing football.

Also read: NC State DJ Burns sheds 45 pounds in 6 weeks with 'no Ozempic' and 5 AM workouts, reveals NBA insider Shams Charania

DJ Burns is pumped after losing 45 pounds

The Wolfpack forward turned heads after shedding 45 pounds in just six-and-a-half weeks, gearing up for a potential NBA draft. The 23-year-old has been grinding through cardio-centric workouts.

He faced concerns about his 275-pound frame but took to Instagram this time around to silence doubters. He posted a clip from a 2021 pick-up game, displaying his elite footwork, shooting touch and ball-handling skills.

NBA insider Shams Charania initially broke the news, saying that Burns has been hitting the gym at 5 am four times a week without any medicinal aid. Burns followed up with a before-and-after picture, and his fitness transition is outright impressive.

Burns had a good run of form in March Madness, but weight was often seen as a hindrance to his draft prospects. However, with this dramatic weight loss and renewed vigor, DJ Burns Jr. is ready to make his mark and prove his critics wrong.

Also read: NC State star D.J. Burns Jr. lands workout with Lakers amid weight loss and NBA Draft Combine snub: Report

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback