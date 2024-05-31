IN PHOTOS: UConn's Donovan Clingan shares fun-filled snaps with his girlfriend from Miami trip

Former UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan has been taking the offseason to travel with his girlfriend Madeleine Ross in Miami after declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. The Huskies center helped his team to both the Big East tournament and a National Championship win under the tutelage of coach Dan Hurley.

Clingan shared fun-filled snaps on Instagram with his girlfriend Madeleine Ross from his trip captioned:

"Miami pt. 2."

Clingan and Ross, who both hail from Bristol, Connecticut, have dated for four years, after meeting at Bristol Central High School. Madeleine Ross played soccer and captained the varsity team for four years.

Donovan Clingan battled through personal adversity to be a star

Donovan Clingan has become one of the eminent names in college basketball after helping to lead the UConn Huskies to their second consecutive National Championship under coach Dan Hurley.

Clingan's mother, Stacey Clingan, taught him the basics of the game when he was a child. She was a certified college basketball star for Maine, registering 1,128 points, 220 blocks and 929 rebounds, and she was also a three-time America East Conference selection.

During an interview with Forbes, his father Bill Clingan revealed the impact that Stacey Clingan had on their son's basketball fortunes.

“She would give him tons and tons of pointers and advice, which was invaluable,” said Bill Clingan. “She taught him a lot about mental toughness. She was an incredible influence.”

Clingan's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and had surgery before it came back more aggressively and she passed away in 2018 just as his basketball career was picking up.

Donovan Clingan became a star for Bristol Central High School and was heavily recruited by various programs, ultimately opting to join the UConn Huskies to play for coach Dan Hurley, who attended several of his games.

He barely played as a freshman having to deputize for the team's stalwart, center Adama Sanogo, and averaging only 13.1 minutes as the UConn Huskies won the National Championship.

UConn coach Tom Moore praised Clingan for accepting his role as a bench player — even after he was used to being a star in high school — as the team went on to win the National Championship in 2023.

“(Clingan) never lost his head,” Moore said. “His family never lost their heads. We never got blowback from anyone. He was just like, ‘This is my role this year, we’re winning and I’m going to help the team any way I can.’ To get that loyalty nowadays is really refreshing."

The center replaced Adama Sanogo and averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists to lead his team to both the Big East tournament title and the National Championship.

Donovan Clingan is now a projected lottery pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft by ESPN. He has had to battle through adversity to get to this point, and it might be one of the biggest accomplishments of his still-nascent career.