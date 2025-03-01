IN PIC: Miami's Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy "morning peace" while on a walk with mom via IG

  • home icon
By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:16 GMT
Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty
Along with serving as senior guards for the Miami women's basketball team, Hanna and Haley Cavinder are also known for their social media following, with whom they share content from their personal lives and the basketball court. On Friday, they posted moments from their day off to their Instagram story.

In one of these stories, the twins can be seen going on a walk with their mom.

"Morning peace = steps with my fav ppl🫶🤍✨," the Instagram story said.
The Cavinder twins share their morning walk on their IG story. (Image via @cavindertwins)
Other Instagram stories from the day showed the twins enjoying the early sunrise, working out, going for drinks with a friend, and watching the sunset. The photos from their day were viewed by their 392k followers. The Cavinder twins also shared a workout video in an Instagram post Friday, promoting their new workout program The Pre Season Challenge.

Hanna & Haley Cavinder's performance for Miami vs. Stanford

Both Cavinders thrived in Miami's most recent matchup. The Hurricanes dropped a conference contest to Stanford 86-69, but it was not due to the senior guards' performances.

Hanna put up a season-high 19 points, just her third double-digit performance this season, to lead scoring for Miami. The senior played the entirety of the game and had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot better than average from the field and beyond the arch. Hanna's 57.1% performance from the field was up from her 46.6% average, and her 50% shooting from three was significantly higher than her 26.3% average this season.

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty
Haley Cavinder was the second-highest scorer for the Hurricanes on Thursday. She recorded 16 points, just shy of her 18.3 average. In her 38 minutes against the Cardinals, she added seven assists and four rebounds.

Like her twin, Haley Cavinder shot better than her season average. Both Cavinder twins shot 50% from beyond the arch, up from Haley's 31% average this season. Her 54.5% field goal percentage was an increase from her 46.7% average.

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty
As their college careers draw to a close, the Cavinder twins look better on the court than ever. They were the two top scorers for Miami against Stanford, and both performed above average. Now, they will likely take another deserved day of rest, like the one they showed off on their Instagram story on Friday.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
