IN PIC: TCU hooper Olivia Miles shares wholesome Polaroids with "dawgs" Azzi Fudd, Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo & more 

Olivia Miles, who transferred to TCU this year, signed a NIL partnership with Unrivaled along with 13 other college basketball players.

On Saturday, Miles shared Polaroid pictures of herself and other players on her Instagram story. The photos featured Azzi Fudd, Flau'jae Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo, JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

"w some dawgs," Miles wrote in the caption.

Unrivaled also signed Lauren and Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Sarah Strong (UConn), Kiki Rice (UCLA) and Syla Swords (Michigan).

In her other Instagram stories on Friday, Miles re-shared Unrivaled's post of her mic'ed-up moments during practice and a TikTok dance.

Unrivaled was founded in 2023 by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart to help women's sports grow. The professional 3-on-3 women's basketball league features six teams of six players each, competing in a full-court format.

Olivia Miles skipped the WNBA draft, transferred to TCU for her final college season

Olivia Miles, a projected lottery pick, chose to delay her WNBA debut. Instead, she transferred from Notre Dame to TCU for the 2025-26 season. After sitting out last year recovering from an ACL tear, the former AP Second-Team All-American said the decision was about development, freedom and finding the right fit.

“I think it was a mixture of me listening to my body and what I needed,” Miles told the Associated Press on July 16. “Also just another year to develop… I’ll have great teammates and a great coach around me.”

Miles acknowledged how difficult the WNBA's tight decision window made things:

“We have 48 hours to make a huge life decision, which is really hard.”

Eventually, she chose to return and enter the transfer portal, a decision she called “a selfish one time with my career.” While she didn’t elaborate on why she left Notre Dame, she said it was tough to tell Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey.

“I was her first recruit so there was always a special kind of connection there, so when you have to have a hard conversation about people you care about, it's tough, but it had to be done,” Miles said. “I didn’t want her to find out, apart from me, so I had to grow up in that moment we had the conversation and we kept it going.”

Olivia Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in her senior year at Notre Dame.

