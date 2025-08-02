  • home icon
  • Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster reacts as UConn star joins Olivia Miles, Kiki Rice and Audi Crooks for goody TikTok

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:38 GMT
UConn star Sarah Strong and TCU's Olivia Miles

UConn forward Sarah Strong has had a busy offseason after helping to guide the Huskies to a national championship win in April. Strong also helped to guide Team USA to gold at the 3X3 2025 FIBA Women's Series in France.

Strong was also among 13 college basketball stars who signed an NIL deal with the 3X3 Unrivaled basketball league, started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart last year.

On Friday, Unrivaled posted a clip on Instagram of Strong dancing to the 'Goody' trend alongside some of college basketball's stars signed to the league. The UConn forward was joined by TCU Horned Frogs standout Olivia Miles, UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice and Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks.

The post was captioned:

"This weekend is for TikToks 🤪."
Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster hyped up her daughter in the comment section of the Instagram post by dropping fire emojis.

Feaster's IG comment

Allison Feaster addressed Sarah Strong NIL concerns

Sarah Strong was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2024 according to ESPN and was highly recruited by several elite programs. Her final two choices came down to either coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies or coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

Strong chose the Huskies even though Staley was a teammate of her mother, Allison Feaster during her WNBA career. During an interview with CNBC's Alex Sherman in May, Feaster dismissed speculation that her daughter joined UConn due to the massive NIL opportunities available at the program (1:47).

"Absolutely zero factor in her decision-making process and choosing UConn," Feaster said. "I think you know much about us as parents and Sarah as a student, as an athlete, it was that zero focus was on that we've always had.
"We've always thought that if the basketball prowess, if the basketball accolades are there, the talent, the skill level and some minimum baseline marketability that you will have access to amazing NIL opportunities, but you choose UConn for the opportunity to win the title."
Alongside UConn standouts Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong cut a niche for herself as one of the best players in the country last season as the trio led the Huskies to their first national championship in nine years.

As a result of her dominance on the court last season, Strong was among a select group of 13 players chosen for the prestigious 'Future is Unrivaled' class of 2025 NIL deal, showcasing her status in college basketball circles.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
