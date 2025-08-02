Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster reacts as UConn star joins Olivia Miles, Kiki Rice and Audi Crooks for goody TikTok

UConn forward Sarah Strong has had a busy offseason after helping to guide the Huskies to a national championship win in April. Strong also helped to guide Team USA to gold at the 3X3 2025 FIBA Women's Series in France.Strong was also among 13 college basketball stars who signed an NIL deal with the 3X3 Unrivaled basketball league, started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart last year.On Friday, Unrivaled posted a clip on Instagram of Strong dancing to the 'Goody' trend alongside some of college basketball's stars signed to the league. The UConn forward was joined by TCU Horned Frogs standout Olivia Miles, UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice and Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks.The post was captioned:&quot;This weekend is for TikToks 🤪.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster hyped up her daughter in the comment section of the Instagram post by dropping fire emojis.Feaster's IG commentAllison Feaster addressed Sarah Strong NIL concernsSarah Strong was the No. 1-ranked prospect in the country in the class of 2024 according to ESPN and was highly recruited by several elite programs. Her final two choices came down to either coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies or coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.Strong chose the Huskies even though Staley was a teammate of her mother, Allison Feaster during her WNBA career. During an interview with CNBC's Alex Sherman in May, Feaster dismissed speculation that her daughter joined UConn due to the massive NIL opportunities available at the program (1:47).&quot;Absolutely zero factor in her decision-making process and choosing UConn,&quot; Feaster said. &quot;I think you know much about us as parents and Sarah as a student, as an athlete, it was that zero focus was on that we've always had.&quot;We've always thought that if the basketball prowess, if the basketball accolades are there, the talent, the skill level and some minimum baseline marketability that you will have access to amazing NIL opportunities, but you choose UConn for the opportunity to win the title.&quot;Alongside UConn standouts Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong cut a niche for herself as one of the best players in the country last season as the trio led the Huskies to their first national championship in nine years.As a result of her dominance on the court last season, Strong was among a select group of 13 players chosen for the prestigious 'Future is Unrivaled' class of 2025 NIL deal, showcasing her status in college basketball circles.