IN PICS: Caitlin Clark's former teammate enjoys 'summer nights' with Iowa teammates in radiant new photo dump

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's former teammate, AJ Ediger, is enjoying the summer with her Iowa Hawkeyes teammates. On Saturday, Ediger shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

"Summer nights like this 💕."

Ad

Trending

Although Clark, who is currently in the midst of her WNBA season with the Fever, did not appear in the carousel, Ediger could be seen with several other Hawkeyes, including Hannah Stuelke, Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor McCabe.

Ediger played alongside Caitlin Clark for three seasons at Iowa. She averaged 2.0 points per game during her Hawkeyes career and was part of the team that made back-to-back national championship games. The 6-foot-2 forward exhausted her college eligibility this year and is now pursuing a new chapter in her life.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stuelke, Feuerbach and McCabe will return to Iowa City for their final season with the Hawkeyes and will look to lead the team back to the championship scene after a subpar 2024-25 campaign.

Hannah Stuelke is expected to play a big role for the team next season after gaining international experience with Team USA at the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

AJ Ediger once reflected on how Caitlin Clark reshaped global women's sports

AJ Ediger admires Caitlin Clark not just as an athlete, but as a person who brought about a tectonic shift in the landscape of women's basketball. When Ediger arrived in Iowa in 2021, Clark was already on her way to becoming a household name.

Ad

Ediger witnessed firsthand the "Caitlin Clark effect" that took the sport by storm in subsequent years.

"I can't wait to look back on it in 20 years and remember being part of a world-changing basketball team," Ediger said last year, per Holland Sentinel. "At this point, you get used to it, so sometimes it is hard to think about Caitlin doing so many amazing things.

Ad

"You spend so much time together and she does so many amazing things — things that other athletes have never done. It is easy to get numb to it, but I try to take a step back and think about all the amazing things she has done for women's athletes around the world and women's basketball."

Clark finished her collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball. She was then selected first by the Indiana Fever in last year's WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here