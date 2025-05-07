For the first time since the 2023 NCAA championship game, Jada Gyamfi united with Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall at Iowa on Sunday. Clark was aligned to face the Brazilian National Team in front of her college fans at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. She had missed the Fever's first preseason game due to a leg injury.

With that, Marshall and Gyamfi joined the WNBA and Hawkeyes fans cheering for the NCAA's all-time scoring leader. The forward then extended the celebrations by posting images from their pre-game meetup and in-game action on her TikTok.

Marshall and Clark played together for four years and were the core of Iowa's most dominant unit under Lisa Bluder. Gyamfi joined the group in 2022 and played two years with the backcourt duo.

While Marshall and Clark consistently started together, Gyamfi would see little to no playing time. She played 28 games, averaging 3.8 minutes per game during her time with the two former players. However, her locker room energy and high spirits quickly became a locker room necessity, cultivating a deep bond with the star guard.

"If I'm the person that makes you laugh all the time and that's my role, that's perfectly fine with me," Gyamfi said in a 2024 interview with The Gazette. "I'm just a hype man, which I love doing obviously. That's a great role."

Jada Gyamfi will not pursue professional basketball after Iowa

Despite coming from a basketball family, Jada Gyamfi never saw herself playing basketball as a profession. Moreover, it was not until her time at Johnston High School that she seriously considered hooping in college.

"That's where I fell in love and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what I wanted to do. There's no way I'm going to stop playing after I'm done with high school. I can't wait to play for at least four more years,'" she said.

Gyamfi is fresh off her junior year and her plan to hang her jersey after DI remains. She reiterated it earlier this year on the "Fresh Tawk" podcast.

"I want to be an elementary teacher. I haven't really decided what grade I prefer, but I think that I will be happy anywhere," she said (1:28).

"And there's a little bit of a shortage for teachers right now. So, I shouldn't have any trouble finding a job. We need more teachers. Go to school to be a teacher."

Jada Gyamfi played 11 games last season, averaging 1.7 ppg, 0.7 rpg and 0.4 apg on 70.0% shooting. She is likely to secure a bigger role in her senior year.

