Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi and Butler assistant coach Conner McCaffery expressed support for Jack McCaffery’s social media post. On Wednesday, Jack shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images that featured his prom date.

Jack - who committed to Butler University in July 2024 - was pictured in black attire alongside his prom date. Another image featured Penn Quakers coach Fran McCaffery's youngest son and friends in all-black suits, laughing and enjoying the formal pre-prom gathering.

"What’s prom gon do for me? - @mikey 🧤" Jack wrote in the caption.

Jack McCaffery is a 6-foot-8 power forward in the class of 2025 who has already signed with the Butler Bulldogs. He also reportedly received offers from Bryant, Iowa, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest before making his final decision.

Reacting in the comment section, Iowa Hawkeyes star Gyamfi and Jack's older brother - Connor - showed their love for him with contrasting reactions to the post.

“Young love 🥰🥰🥰,” Gyamfi commented.

“😂😂😂😂😂,” McCaffery commented.

Jada Gyamfi and Connor McCaffery react to Jack McCaffery's prom post on Instagram. (Credits: IG/sniperj22)

Jada Gyamfi started playing basketball at Urbandale High School, but later transferred to Johnston High School, where her passion for basketball began. Gyamfi has spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes, playing 39 games and scoring 52 points during that period. She has also contributed 27 rebounds and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Connor McCaffery is the assistant coach at the Butler Bulldogs and is well known nowadays as the boyfriend of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.

Jada Gyamfi drops heartfelt message for Caitlin Clark on Instagram

Caitlin Clark’s former Iowa teammate, Jada Gyamfi, took to social media and shared a heartwarming message. On Tuesday, Gyamfi posted on Instagram, appreciating the former Iowa guard.

Gyamfi - a forward for the Hawkeyes - was part of the squad during its back-to-back Big Ten Tournament title runs from 2022 to 2024. Last season, she averaged 1.7 points across 11 appearances, with a career-high seven points against Bowling Green in Dec. 2024.

“My people for always – nothing makes me happier than getting to support you 22.” Gyamfi said.

Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa City, stepping onto the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena after 222 days. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was in Iowa, wearing the Indiana Fever jersey before a sold-out 15,500 crowd.

Clark - with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists - led Indiana to a 108–44 preseason win over the Brazilian National Team, marking a heartfelt homecoming. Her strong performance rubberstamped the brilliance that made her the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer at the Hawkeyes. Clark and the Fever will open the WNBA regular season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky and fellow star Angel Reese.

