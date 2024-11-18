In pics: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony impresses in olive ripped top as she shares a cryptic note with fans

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony resumed her trend of setting social media alight with her outfits. Following a memorable weekend during which her son announced his commitment to Syracuse, she gave her 14.9 million followers a new look to admire.

La La Anthony donned an olive ripped top, blue jeans and light golden heels, endorsing popular clothing brand PrettyLittleThing ahead of Black Friday. She also shared a cryptic note for her fans, possibly taking a dig at people who underappreciate those who go to great lengths to help them.

Y'all scare me the way you treat people that go sooo hard for you," La La posted.

La La Anthony has been busy the last few months. She partnered with Airbnb as a creative advisor this January to help it scale and incubate its talent and entertainment partnerships.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky rewarded her efforts with an exclusive invite to Polly Pocket House, which is a 42-foot-tall, life-sized version of Marvel's iconic dollhouse made to celebrate Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary.

She will also collaborate with popular personality Kim Kardashian for a new project, which will see them as executive producers for 'All's Fair', an upcoming TV show. The show is based on La La's book, The Love Playbook: Rules For Love, Sex and Happiness, a New York Times bestseller.

Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse decision unites La La Anthony with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony

After months of speculation, Kiyan Anthony finally ended all uncertainty around his college decision by committing to Syracuse. Over the weekend, La La Anthony shared a few posts to show her pride in Kiyan, reuniting with her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony to celebrate the teenager's achievement.

La La Anthony filed for divorce from the 10-time NBA All-Star citing "irreconcilable differences" in 2021, but chose to keep the Anthony name until Kiyan makes the NBA.

Kiyan Anthony emerged as a four-star shooting guard prospect and is ranked 34th overall in the Class of 2025. He produced impressive performances for Long Island Lutheran High and his father's AAU team, Team Melo, and is in his senior season of high school basketball.

He looks set to write his own chapter in the Anthony family's legacy at Syracuse, a school his father led to its only national championship in 2003.

