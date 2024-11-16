Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony overwhelmed with emotions over Nicki Minaj's special message for Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony reacted emotionally to rapper Nicki Minaj's special message for Kiyan Anthony. On Saturday, Kiyan Anthony announced he is following in his father's footsteps and joining Syracuse to pursue his college basketball career.

After the announcement, Minaj congratulated the reality TV star and former Knicks player's son on X, formerly Twitter. Reposting NBA legend Magic Johnson's congratulatory post for Kiyan, she tweeted:

"Congratulations Kiyan!!!! Wow. You were pretty much a toddler when I met you. So happy for Carmelo & Lala."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

La La Anthony reposted Minaj's post and thanked her in the caption.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Awwww thank u Nick. Enjoy these moments with Papa Bear. It goes by so fast.We love you!" She tweeted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kiyan Anthony announced his decision to join his father's alma mater on his father's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast. Ever since the news broke out, it has garnered attention from some of the biggest names in the basketball world.

NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry sent their warm wishes to Kiyan. Meanwhile, WNBA star Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell supported the youngster's decision.

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony gets emotional after son's college decision

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were on the podcast when their son announced he would join the Syracuse Orange in August. They were happy to hear Kiyan's decision. However, La La's maternal love took over near the episode's end.

She gave a teary send-off to her son and revealed that she had been going through therapy to cope with the absence in the house after her son had left for college.

"I'm not a person that cries like that but it's emotional," La La Anthony said. "I'm so proud of you and I just want you to know that I'll always be here for you and it's gonna be hard not having you in the house. I don't know how I am gonna adjust to that, but I am trying, I'm in therapy to work through that." (00:48:26)

Moreover, La La Anthony praised her son and said that she was proud of him. She revealed that the reason behind her pride was not her son's great basketball skills but his amazing personality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback