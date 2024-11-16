"Yessir Nephew" - LeBron James and Steph Curry wish Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan on major announcement

LeBron James and Steph Curry wished Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, as he made a major decision about his college career. Kiyan decided on Friday that he would fill his father's shoes and play for Syracuse next season. The 17-year-old announced his decision on Carmelo's podcast, "7 PM in Brooklyn."

LeBron, who played with and against Melo, one of his 2003 draft mates, congratulated Kiyan with a two-word message, saying:

"Yessir nephew!!!"

Meanwhile, Curry, who also shared the floor with Carmelo as an opponent, wrote:

"Congrats to the whole family #legacy"

Carmelo Anthony's message to Kiyan on his Instagram remained simple, and that was to cherish "his time" at the program, where his father built a legacy by leading them to the NCAA championship. Carmelo also has his No. 15 jersey hung in the rafters.

It was a significant decision for Kiyan to choose Syracuse, considering Melo's history. His other option was USC, where LeBron James' son, Bronny James, played in his lone college season last year before getting drafted into the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony reacts to LeBron James' son Bronny James and Kiyan potentially playing in the NBA soon

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have carved out legendary careers, and their sons have seemingly followed their footsteps. While LeBron's eldest, Bronny James, has already made it to the league, Melo's son, Kiyan Anthony, could soon follow. Kiyan's chance to be in the league could be in 2026, assuming he's a one-and-done prospect like Bronny.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 7, Melo reacted to Kiyan and Bronny potential going up against each other in the NBA. He reflected on the "blueprint" set for Kiyan, saying:

"The good thing is, you have somebody who's already been through it. The blueprint is already laid. The blueprint will get you there. Now, what you do when you get there, that's on you. But the blueprint is laid for you to go and follow and throw your own little salt and pepper on there."

Bronny James will be in his third year and potentially a more polished player to play on a team's rotation if his development is done right. Meanwhile, Kiyan, New York's top prospect and the No. 36 ranked player in the class of 2025 as per ESPN, could be a top pick, ready to contribute right away for the team that drafts him.

Bronny and Kiyan's storylines could be very similar to their legendary fathers. Like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, Bronny and Kiyan also played in high school against each other, and they would get the chance to reignite their battles in the NBA if everything goes as planned.

