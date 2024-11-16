Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell drops two-word reaction to Kiyan Anthony following his dad's footsteps

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell dropped a two-word reaction to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's commitment to his father's alma mater. Kiyan broke the news about his commitment in his father's presence on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

On Friday, the Instagram handle of the podcast posted a graphic of Kiyan in a Syracuse jersey and a video segment of him breaking the news on the podcast. Napheesa Collier's husband left his reaction to the news in the post's comments section.

"Let's goooo!" Bazzell said.

Collier's husband was not the only basketball name in the comments to leave his reaction on the news. Miami Heat star and Kiyan's father's close friend Dwyane Wade also left his reaction to the news in a two-word comment.

"So dope 🔥" Wade commented.

Alex Bazzella comments on Kiyan Anthony's announcement. (Credits: @7pminbrooklyn/Instagram)

Kiyan's commitment has drawn in attention of some of the biggest names in the NBA. LeBron James and Stephen Curry also sent their wishes to Carmelo Anthony's son after the announcement.

Carmelo Anthony attained a legendary status at Syracuse during his single-season stint with the college basketball team. The former Knicks star helped his alma mater win their first-ever NCAA title.

Now that Kiyan has decided to follow in his father's footsteps, he will have big shoes to fill on the collegiate team while trying to make a name for himself and create his own legacy.

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell drops 2-word reaction on Unrivaled League's coaching hires

Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell dropped a two-word reaction on Unrivaled's coaching hires. Bazzell, who is also the president of the 3x3 basketball league, shared the Unrivaled Basketball's coaching hires' post on his Instagram story and accompanied his reaction in the caption.

"ELITE COMPANY!!" Bazzell wrote.

Bazzell shares Unrivaled's coach hiring on his IG story. (Credits: @alexbazzell/Instagram)

The post revealed former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon as one of the head coaches in the 3x3 basketball league. The WNBA is in the off-season right now and Unrivaled, which is owned by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, poses itself as an option for the WNBA athletes to earn extra money near home instead of going overseas.

Several WNBA athletes, including Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, are set to play in the 3x3 Basketball league. The Unrivaled season begins on Jan. 17 next year in Miami. It is scheduled to last eight weeks, with the six teams competing with each other in a round-robin schedule.

Moreover, there will also be a 1v1 championship in the league that will crown the best 1v1 women's basketball player in the world.

