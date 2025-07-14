IN PICS: Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jacquez, Kiki Rice and more reunite for special UCLA team dinner

The UCLA Bruins had a stellar season, winning the Big Ten tournament and earning the No. 1 seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Despite not winning the national championship, the Bruins reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Ahead of next season, in a clip posted on the Bruins' Instagram page, the team reunited for a team dinner including returning stars like Lauren Betts, Gabriela Jacquez and Kiki Rice. The post was captioned:

"The Bruins are back in town! 🐻 #GoBruins."

Ahead of next season, the UCLA Bruins are back in training during the offseason as they integrate their new recruits alongside their returning stars. The Bruins retained the services of Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts during an offseason that saw 30% of the players in women's college basketball jump into the transfer portal and find new teams.

UCLA coach welcomes baseball star to her roster

On Friday, the UCLA Bruins announced the addition of two-time All-American softball star Megan Grant to their roster ahead of next season. In a statement, Bruins coach and reigning Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Cori Close revealed her delight at Grant's addition to her team.

"The opportunity to have someone's dream come true under your supervision is just special," said Cori Close. "When I heard that Megan's dream was to play on the basketball team and was to be a part of this, that her love of basketball had never waned, how could I say no? That was just a privilege to say yes, let's add her.

"On top of making that dream a reality, which is such an honor, you're adding the person that's number one in the country at her craft. When you think about that – she's arguably the number one softball player in the United States. We're really excited to have Megan as a part of our Women's Basketball family in the upcoming year."

Grant registered 556 points, 88 assists, 81 steals and 421 rebounds in her high school basketball career before joining the Bruins to play softball. She has led them to a Pac-12 Tournament title and two regular-season titles.

Alongside Megan Grant, Cori Close also added the No. 2-ranked player in the nation in the class of 2025, forward Sienna Betts, who is the younger sister of Lauren Betts, to her roster ahead of a pivotal season.

