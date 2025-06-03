IN PICS: LSU commit Meghan Yarnevich strikes a pose with Kim Mulkey in snaps after committing to Tigers

Kim Mulkey secured another commitment for the LSU Tigers, adding Meghan Yarnevich to her already stacked lineup. Yarnevich posted her trip to the LSU campus on Instagram on Monday, sharing photos and a video of Mulkey and the Tigers welcoming her.
Meghan Yarnevich shared six photos in her Instagram post. One of the images showed Yarnevich and Mulkey looking serious while posing in front of the camera.
Yarnevich, who wore a No. 15 LSU jersey, also posed with the NCAA championship trophy the Tigers won in 2023.
Meghan Yarnevich played for Howard High School and Bullis School before joining LSU. She attracted the attention of several college basketball programs after becoming a four-star prospect in high school. She initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs under coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson but rescinded her commitment on May 4.
Kim Mulkey and LSU soon pounced, making Yarnevich the fifth member of the Tigers' incoming freshman class. She joined Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines, Zakiyah Johnson and Grace Knox in the list of LSU's talented newcomers.
How LSU's freshman class fared under Kim Mulkey in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers fell short in their bid to win the national championship last season, losing to the No. 1 seed UCLA in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Mulkey leaned on her experienced players last season, with Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams each averaging more than 31 minutes per contest. The trio accounted for more than half of the Tigers' points in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.
Only one freshman made LSU's roster last season, Jada Richard. She made 33 appearances in her first season with the Tigers, averaging 6.7 minutes per game. The 5-foot-7 guard was LSU's ninth-leading scorer, averaging 2.8 points.
Richard displayed her offensive prowess when she helped LSU record a 117-44 victory over Charleston Southern on Nov. 12, scoring 11 points and issuing six assists in 26 minutes of action. She displayed perfection in that contest, shooting 4-of-4 from the field, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Richard made two appearances in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, averaging 2.8 points and 0.8 boards in the wins over San Diego State and Florida State. It will be interesting to see how incoming freshman Meghan Yarnevich will fare for LSU in the 2025-26 NCAA season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here