IN PICS: UConn star Azzi Fudd's brother Jose shares fun snaps with family

UConn's Azzi Fudd's brother, Jose, kept his promise and shared part two of his fun family snaps on Instagram. On Sunday, he posted a series of photos featuring himself, Azzi, their friends, and family enjoying quality time together on vacation.

Jose followed up with another set of fun family photos on Monday.

"one for the fam #part２," he captioned the post on Instagram.

In the first photo, Fudd and Jose posed with their other brother Jon — all wearing flashy headphones. Another photo showed the trio with their family, including their mom, Katie, and dad, Tim Fudd, posing for a picture.

Azzi Fudd, who won the national championship with the Huskies last season, has three brothers, Jose, Jon and Thomas.

Jose is following in his sister's footsteps as a basketball player, playing as a guard for the Mary Washington Eagles. In an interview with the student newspaper of his high school, George C. Marshall, he talked about how Fudd's fame impacted his career.

"It’s definitely weird putting yourself in that situation and being that kid that everyone’s talking about and with my sisters, social media presence and my whole family background like you’re definitely going to get talked about a lot," Jose said.

"So they definitely expected a lot from me because my whole family was just basketball and fame, my mom was in the Virginia High School Hall of Fame."

Azzi Fudd talked about growing up alongside her brother Jose

Despite not being her biological siblings, Azzi Fudd cherishes her relationship with her brothers, Jose and Jon, emphasizing the deep familial bond they cultivated throughout their shared upbringing.

Jose and Jon became a part of Fudd’s family when her grandmother took them in through foster care at a very young age. Fudd warmly embraced them, instantly building a relationship in their home as siblings. They were always there for her, aiding her in any way possible when she needed help.

"I’m so grateful to be able to call him my little brother," Azzi said, per The Washington Post. "It’s a relationship that you can’t fake. I don’t know what I would do without him. It’s hard being away from (Jose and Jon), but whenever I go home, it’s nice to see him, to be annoyed by him and get his hugs."

Azzi Fudd will play her final college season at UConn next season. She averaged 13.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last campaign.

