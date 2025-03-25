Investigation launched into Dan Hurley's UConn leaves NCAA hoops fans in a frenzy: "Fire the coach. It's called accountability"

Having lost a host of star power to the NBA, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies did not enter this season as favorites to win it all despite being the reigning champions. However, they only fell short by two points (77-75) to the #1 seed in the West, Florida Gators, and exited this year's March Madness in the second round.

A few hours after the game ended, a video of Dan Hurley went viral with him allegedly hurling expletives while walking back to the locker room in the tunnel.

It was then reported that UConn's athletic department, and especially Bobby Mullen, the Director of Men's Basketball Communication for UConn are now being investigated by the NCAA and Raleigh police.

NCAA fans, a significant portion of whom seem to not be fond of Dan Hurley, took to social media to voice their opinions about this investigation.

"That harsh of a punishment over some words is crazy", said one fan on X.

"So the coach is a jackass and you take scholarships away from kids. Brilliant. The epitome of what's wrong with education and sports. Fire. The. Coach. It's called accountability.", said an angry fan online.

"The biggest baby in the sport", said an X user.

"Hurley needs to be fired", said another X user.

"Two rings gonna turn into two cuffs. What a loser.", said a frustrated X user.

"Throw the book at them. UConn should be embarrased but I doubt they are", said a hoops fan on X.

What does the investigation mean for Dan Hurley, UConn?

A few days ago, Dan Hurley went viral for saying that half his players are considering leaving UConn via the transfer portal. After nearly beating the top team in the conference, it may be a reasonable conclusion that the younger players may be fueled to stay and come back stronger.

However, players who are either eligible to declare for the draft, or senior players graduating, could become big holes in the roster. The NCAA and Raleigh police investigation is certainly not helping coach Hurley in dealing with upcoming issues.

Dan Hurley discussing a call with the official during Oklahoma v UConn. [Source: Imagn]

For eg, Alex Karaban, the 2x NCAA champion's future remains a major question for Hurley to answer. While Karaban teared up in the locker room saying he doesn't want to leave UConn, sources believe he may not be returning due to "looming personnel changes" in the team and will test the NBA waters or transfer portal in college eligibility.

All things considered, it is looking like a shaky offseason over at UConn with several impending situations at hand.

